CORINTH • Maybe it’s fitting that the Freedom Center in Corinth is located just a block from Highway 278. After all, the men who come here for the 12-week addiction recovery program are on a long journey.
Opened in December 2021, the Freedom Center is a residential, faith-based ministry. Founder Tommy Wilson of Corinth said the facility is an outgrowth of Living Free, a ministry he created in 2004.
“We started Living Free because we knew about 90% of people in addiction won’t go to a residential program,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve helped hundreds of men get into residential programs. We always wanted to start a residential program of our own, but it never clicked.”
In late 2020, it finally did. Wilson was driving by the building that would become the Freedom Center’s future home — a building he passed by daily without a thought — when, at last, it clicked.
“When I saw it that day, I said, ‘This is our place,’” Wilson said.
That “place” was a former professional office and school in need of some TLC, Wilson said. One side of the building had been a dentist’s office; the other was once a Seventh Day Adventist school.
As Wilson put it, the condition of the building was “rough.”
Not that Wilson was afraid of a little remodeling. After nearly 20 years of working with Living Free, Wilson said he had “banked” enough credibility with his supporters to make financing the project relatively painless.
“We shook hands on the deal in November,” he said. “We put the need out there to our community, and in February we paid for it. Our supporters are just incredible.”
That same community raised the money needed for renovations, and the following December, the freshly overhauled space — complete with kitchen, laundry, lounge, and living quarters — welcomed its first group of residents looking to put their lives back together.
The Freedom Center takes a faith-based approach to recovery, Wilson said.
“We’re Christ-centered,” he said. “For us, faith is it. Scripture says you have to renew your mind; you have to change the way you think, and that’s a journey. Most people want a quick fix, but this isn’t a quick process.”
Wilson said an acrostic helps him keep his priorities straight.
He grinned and referred to himself as a “KFC” kind of guy.
“If I’m going to find peace with God, it’s got to be his kingdom first, my family second, and my community third — KFC,” he said. “It’s got to be in that order.”
Wesley Jackson is on staff at the Freedom Center. A former addict himself, 37-year-old Jackson said he and the staff at the center choose their words carefully when it comes to addiction and recovery.
“We don’t see addiction as a disease,” he said. “We think you need to take responsibility. When you see it as a disease, you take away personal accountability, and you also discount God’s forgiveness.”
Jackson said recovery from addiction requires emotional as well as chemical sobriety.
“We become delusional,” he said. “We poison our families, and we tell ourselves we aren’t hurting anyone. And if people around us refuse to believe the lie, we just get mad at them. At some point, you have to look in the mirror and call it what it is.”
Jackson said trauma is often at the root of addictive behavior.
“Everybody in addiction needs to deal with stuff that has been shoved down and not dealt with,” he said. “We self-medicate to keep from seeing it. Whatever that is, it needs to be brought out into the light and dealt with before you can have a healing process.”
While working with addiction can be emotionally and spiritually draining for those who have “crossed over” to sobriety, Jackson said the rewards are worth the effort.
“I found freedom in the blood of Jesus,” he said. “I’m free; old things have passed away. That’s what keeps me smiling. I know the Lord can do for them what he’s done for me. That’s why I show up.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.