Ralph Callens, from left, John Ericson, Tommy Wilson and Wesley Jackson stand inside Freedom Center, a Christ-based program for men recovering from addiction. The facility, created by Wilson, opened in late 2021. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

CORINTH • Maybe it’s fitting that the Freedom Center in Corinth is located just a block from Highway 278. After all, the men who come here for the 12-week addiction recovery program are on a long journey.

