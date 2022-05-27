Douglas “Doug” Sullivan-Gonzalez is a born teacher with the gift of breaking complex issues down into manageable pieces. Issues like immigration, for instance.
Tall, jolly, laid-back and warm, the 65-year-old Chattanooga native is a history professor, former dean of the Honors College at Ole Miss, and an ordained Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister.
When it comes to the often polarizing question of immigration, Sullivan-Gonzalez said scripture provides a roadmap.
“The Old Testament is rich with encounters of foreigners and strangers who turn out to be agents of God,” he said. “And in the New Testament story of the Good Samaritan, it’s a foreigner who becomes the representative of hospitality, not the in-house scholar or priest.”
With an estimated 80 million immigrants on the move worldwide, Sullivan-Gonzalez said the question of how to respond to them is more salient than ever.
“Remember how people opened their doors to refugees after Katrina? That’s what’s demanded now, on a worldwide scale,” he said. “Follow Jesus; search your heart. Ask yourself, ‘Since I’ve been liberated from the bondage of sin, what is demanded of me?’”
Sullivan-Gonzalez has earned the right to speak on this issue. He has studied Central America since 1976. He met his wife, Maribel, while teaching in Nicaragua, and earned a Ph.D. in Central American history from the University of Texas before coming to the University of Mississippi in 1993.
“I’m interested in how the church — Evangelical, Protestant, Pentecostal, and Catholic — understands its responsibilities in difficult times,” he said. “The fundamental question is from the story of Cain and Abel: Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Sullivan-Gonzalez’s own answer to that troubling question is a resounding, but guarded, “yes.”
“You have to have control,” he said. “I’m not for open borders, but I am for clever policies that bring people in responsibly in ways that make them part of the process. We can’t live in a bubble.”
Sullivan-Gonzalez is chairman of the Presbyterian church’s Central America Study Group. Later this summer, the group of five will bring a report to the denomination’s general assembly with recommendations for action.
“We’re asking the Presbyterian church to take a stand at the national level,” he said. “And we’re asking our local congregations to take seriously the call to hospitality and accompaniment. ‘Show kindness to strangers, lest ye entertain angels unaware.’”
The current struggles of immigrants to find a safe haven should remind Christians of their own history, Sullivan-Gonzalez said.
“The Christian is a journey-person, a pilgrim by design,” he said. “We were all ripped up from our roots and forced to walk through the desert in search of our Promised Land. We are called to remember that exodus as children of Abraham and never forget our obligation toward those who journey.”
Mississippi’s own identity as a state results from cross-pollination of immigrant cultures, Sullivan-Gonzalez said.
“Mississippi was formed by two divergent streams of immigrants,” he said. “One group came from Ireland and Scotland trying to escape famine. The other group was forced to come here from sub-Saharan Africa. They were thrown together to form the state of Mississippi.”
While many fear those who are different, cultures grow richer when new influences are introduced.
“There’s a tribalism that fails to see the value in difference,” he said. “Think of how our spices have changed. There’s more salsa picante sold now in grocery stores than ketchup, because it tastes so good!”
In a conversation that is too often cast in terms of heroes and villains, Sullivan-Gonzalez said his theology helps him find a sobering middle ground.
“Each side perceives the other to be agents of the devil,” he said. “That’s not fundamentally the way a Presbyterian Christian sees the world. We see all humanity as fallen, trying to come together in our brokenness to work out a solution.”