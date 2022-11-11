TUPELO - Joseph Parker has been doing ministry for most of his life, much of it in the Mississippi Delta.
The 62-year-old and his wife now live in Tupelo, where he is the on-air host of the “Hour of Intercession” broadcast on American Family Radio.
Parker, who also does pro-life outreach for AFA, said he has long dreamed of someone opening a mobile pregnancy clinic in the Delta; he just didn’t know it was going to be him.
“As big as the Delta is, there are only two pregnancy clinics — one in Clarksdale and one in Cleveland,” he said. “We wanted to help someone open a mobile clinic, but nothing happened. At some point, we heard the Lord say to us, ‘You do it.’ I wasn’t looking to hear that.”
Once he was clear on his calling, Parker set to work. Within two years, donors had raised enough money for the dream to become a reality. The mobile unit, built on a Ford chassis and outfitted with an examination table and ultrasound machine, is parked temporarily in Tupelo, awaiting its mission in the Delta.
Parker, who drove the unit home from the workshop where it was customized in Ohio, said it will be staffed entirely by women once it’s up and running.
“There will be a nurse/technician, an intake agent, and a driver — all females,” he said. “The driver will be called the MOM: the mobile operations manager. She will oversee the maintenance crew and be responsible for navigating to the most effective sites.”
Parker said the $191,000 unit will move from site to site in the southern Delta.
“Our goal is to serve Greenville, Greenwood, and the campus of Mississippi Valley State University,” he said. “There are no clinics in any of these areas along the Highway 82 corridor.”
Parker said he offers no apologies for the pregnancy unit’s mission.
“Our goal is to share the gospel and encourage mothers to keep their babies or consider adoption,” he said. “We don’t refer for abortions; our goal is to steer the mother away from that.”
The mobile clinic will provide no-cost pregnancy tests and ultrasound scans. Parker said when an expectant mother sees the image of her child on a screen, it often changes her mind about abortion.
“It’s a game-changer, by the grace of God,” he said. “About 80% of abortion-minded women who see their baby on that screen will change their mind. There’s just something so beautiful about helping the mother see the humanity of her child.”
Parker said even after the rollback of Roe v. Wade, abortions are commonplace.
“There’s no place in Mississippi to get a legal abortion per se,” he said. “But what a lot of people don’t understand is that chemical abortions are huge, to the point where probably 60% of all abortions are chemical.”
A study released recently by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group, found the use of abortion pills accounted for roughly 54% of U.S. abortions in 2020.
Parker said the clinic’s ambition is to help expectant mothers under stress to know they have options.
“Sadly, many women become pregnant in stressful situations,” he said. “Under pressure, they may make decisions they later regret for life. They often say, ‘I wish someone had gotten in my way and told me not to do it.’”
Parker said the church’s task is to address underlying issues around unwanted pregnancies.
“Jesus is the answer for all of our problems,” he said. “We try to get every woman plugged into a local church for discipleship. When the church is doing its job well, it helps move people out of poverty and into more positive directions for life.”
Parker said the underlying message of the clinic is a simple but profound one.
“Children are not a burden, according to scripture,” he said. “That’s the wrong perspective. They are a blessing and a heritage. Every abortion is a tragedy, because a human life is lost.”
