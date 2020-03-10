Members of Temple B’Nai Israel in Tupelo gathered recently for Purim — the celebration of Israel’s long-ago deliverance from Persian genocide by Queen Esther, the exiled Hebrew beauty who King Ahaseurus had taken as his wife.
Purim is one of Judaism’s lesser festivals, but the story on which it is based is one of that faith’s most beloved. Its central character, Esther, elevates the role of women, and its story of divine deliverance gives hope to religious minorities living in hostile host cultures then and now.
The events celebrated in Purim are recounted in the book of Esther, or the “Megillah.” While God is never directly referenced in the book of Esther, God is understood to be the power at work in the events that save the Jews from annihilation.
Ron Baker, a longtime member of Temple B’Nai who splits his time between Tupelo and Jerusalem, said his congregation always enjoys Purim’s festive foods, especially hamentaschen — the three-sided pastries long associated with the holiday.
“We ate more of those than we should have,” Baker said. “We always have a great time, and there’s always more food than we can eat.”
Esther’s nemesis, Haman, for whom the pastries are named, was a high-ranking member of the Persian court who persuaded the king to kill all the Jews in the sprawling fifth-century empire.
In the story, Esther’s uncle Mordechia is a leader of the Jews and a member of the Persian royal court. After learning of Haman’s plan, he convinces the Jews to fast and pray to God. Mordechai enlists his niece to wield her feminine charms and persuade her husband, the king, to rescind Haman’s order. Esther succeeds, Haman is banished, and Mordechai takes Haman’s place as prime minister in the royal court.
Baker said a public reading of the narrative is part of the Purim celebration, along with a play based loosely on its story line.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We share the meal and read the Megillah, and then we put on a ‘spiel,’ which is Yiddish for ‘play.’ Whenever Haman’s name is mentioned everyone makes lots of noise. It has the feeling of a children’s pageant.”
Baker said celebrants at Purim are encouraged to be generous when pouring the ceremonial wine.
“There’s a tradition in orthodox Judaism,” Baker said. “The men are encouraged to get so drunk they don’t recognize the difference between Mordechai and Haman. It’s symbolic of not knowing the difference between good and evil. We’re not orthodox, so we don’t get that carried away.”
Baker, who is now 70, said he converted to Judaism when he was 16, after visiting Temple B’Nai with a church group.
“My grandmother lived on Cherry Street in Clarksdale when I was a kid,” he said. “It was a Jewish neighborhood, and I felt very comfortable there. When I walked through the front door (at Temple B’Nai) at 16, I said, ‘This is where I belong.’ I felt it immediately.”
A psychotherapist by training, Baker is now semi-retired and lives part-time at the Brothers of Zion monastery in Jerusalem. When he is in Tupelo, he leads weekly Torah studies at Temple B’Nai. He said he plans his yearly migrations around Judaism’s main festivals.
“I came back from Jerusalem in August,” he said. “I like to be in Tupelo for the high holy days, and I’ll go back to Israel sometime in April, after Passover.”
Baker said his experiences in both Christianity and Judaism, as well as his training in psychotherapy, have convinced him to see reality through a less binary, us-versus-them viewfinder.
“As a psychotherapist and a scientist by training, I know there is only one reality,” he said. “God has a conversation with every individual on the planet, and when one encounters God, as Rudolph Otto put it, one has a ‘feeling of awe.’ Awe tells us that the unconscious recognizes the presence of God.”
Baker said all while religious worldviews are conditioned by the cultures that produce them, there are points of commonality.
“We’re worshiping the same God but with different terms,” he said. “That’s where I am. I would like to build a bridge between Judaism and Christianity, not so people can cross, but so they can meet. If some want to cross, that’s fine with me. Every individual has to do what comes out of his or her own conversation with God.”