HAMILTON • This Easter Sunday, the members of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hamilton won’t need to get dressed up to come to church. In fact, they won’t even need to get out of their cars.
For the second week running, Mount Zion is hosting a drive-up church service. The Rev. Deon Triplett, pastor at Mount Zion, said the coronavirus left him no choice but to think outside the box, or perhaps in this case, to think inside the car.
“The first couple of weeks, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to cancel services,’” the 34-year-old Triplett said. “And then a light just came on.”
Triplett said while many churches were using technology to bridge the gap, that wasn’t a viable option for Mount Zion.
“We have a lot of elderly members,” he said. “Most of them aren’t tech-savvy, so we couldn’t do live streaming. I didn’t want my people to do without the word, so I said, ‘We’ve gotta do something different.’”
Triplett said once he introduced the idea, his members quickly got on board.
“It was great,” he said. “I called them all up and said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do: I’m going to be outside preaching. All I want you to do is drive up.’ I think they could sense my excitement. They said, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’ll be there.’”
Sure enough, the members of Mount Zion were there, as well as some newcomers, Triplett said.
“The turnout was great,” he said. “There were some people there who’ve never even been to our church. People said they liked doing something different, and they liked not having to get dressed up.”
Triplett said he kept the service relatively brief and simple.
“I hooked up speakers to my phone and played a couple of gospel songs,” he said. “That was the choir. Then my deacons did a devotion and I preached the Gospel. When it was time for offering, people got out and formed a single line and kept a safe distance.”
Motivation
Triplett said even though the members of Mount Zion missed the communal element of worship, they found innovative ways to connect and communicate.
“When we’re in church, people say ‘Amen’,” he said. “This time, they blew their horns. And then someone would roll down their window and raise their hand and say ‘glory!.’ The Holy Spirit just moved off of that, and it motivated me to keep going.”
While nothing is more communal than communion, Triplett said he is thinking of a way for the members of Mount Zion to “break bread together” without breaking the law.
“We don’t want to be disobedient,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about doing a curb-side pickup communion service. The elements come prepackaged; we’ll just ‘mask up’ and put on our gloves. We’ll hand it to the people and they’ll drive off.”
Triplett said recent travels abroad helped him reframe his ideas about what’s essential in worship.
“I went to Uganda this year on a mission trip, and last year I went to Haiti,” he said. “It was eye-opening. What grabbed my attention was the people gathering under a tree to have church, people who have nothing. Here in the ‘Land of Plenty’ we’re kind of spoiled.”
While Triplett welcomes the return of normalcy, he said the current crisis is a time for learning new lessons.
“It stretches you,” he said. “If you don’t learn something in this epidemic, there’s something wrong; you’re not trying to learn. The message that Christ would want us to learn is: It might be time for something different.”
Triplett said his parishioners seem to be adjusting to Mount Zion’s “new normal” better than he expected.
“They love it,” he said. “I’ve had several members call me and say, ‘Pastor, we need to start having church outside all the time.’ I’m thinking even after all this is over, we might still do it once a month.”