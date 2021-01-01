TUPELO • Making resolutions is a time-honored New Year’s Day tradition. We want to do better in the new year than we did in the one we’re putting behind us, and so we “resolve.” Or at least we say we do.
And while our intentions are honorable, most of us aren’t nearly resolute enough to keep our resolutions for very long.
Melissa Ratliff, owner of Conscious Healing Therapies in Tupelo, said conventional resolutions are nearly impossible to sustain because they fail to address the underlying issues that drive the behavior in the first place.
“Resolutions don’t work,” she said. “It’s because we set them from a conscious mind, rather than digging into our unconscious motivations. I can say I want to quit smoking, but until I explore and heal the ‘why,’ then it’s temporary, and I don’t like temporary.”
Ratliff founded Conscious Healing Therapies in 2008. She said she wanted to help her clients move beyond the conventional “medical model” of mental health, using hypnotherapy, among other methods, as tools for diving deeper into the human psyche.
“I want to help take people further than they think they’re capable of going,” she said. “I want to teach you how to transform your life, not just how to cope with it. I don’t like the typical, ‘Something’s wrong; here’s your diagnosis; here’s your prescription,’ way of addressing mental health.”
Ratliff said early in her work, she was drawn toward a more holistic model of well-being.
“I knew there was more,” she said. “I started moving away from the whole medical model of psychopathology and toward a more spiritual form of soul psychology, using everything from birth issues to Jungian archetypes and dream work.”
Ratliff said while not opposed to medications, she feels that other approaches may produce better long-term results.
“I have no issue with medications, but not as a first resort,” she said. “I work with a wonderful nurse practitioner, and we’re not anti-meds. But I do think we’re too quick to prescribe pills, and as a culture we’re too addicted to instant gratification.”
Ratliff said the “quick fix” model of making, and then breaking, New Year’s resolutions grows out of this desire for instant change.
“We all know it’s not authentic,” she said. “Take dieting as an example. You diet and diet and diet, and the moment you go off the diet you gain all the weight back. Instead of focusing on a crash diet, let’s instead heal the whole system. The weight gain, the smoking – whatever it is – these are all just side effects or manifestations of deeper issues.”
Ratliff said even for those who aren’t ready for the “deep dive” of therapy, there are ways to make your attempts at self-improvement more sustainable and joyful.
“Start where you can start,” she said. “If you want to run a 5K, start by putting on your running shoes. Every time you make a choice, remember that you can make a better choice. If you’re trying to stop smoking, start out by not smoking on just one of your breaks.”
Ratliff said it’s important to control the guilt associated with failed resolutions as well.
“Let’s face it: we’re run by our sense of unworthiness,” she said. “But we don’t have to listen to it. We have to learn to give ourselves some grace. And don’t stop trying – even if you fail. You don’t have to be a zen master who meditates every day; it’s just a matter of believing there is something better for you.”
Breaking with familiar routines can prepare the way for deeper changes, Ratliff said.
“Start with something as simple as the way you shower,” she said. “Or maybe the route you drive to work every day, or the foods you habitually eat. Decide once a week that you’ll try a food you’ve never tried. Little changes like these wake up centers of the brain and open up dopamine receptors. It might sound trivial, but it’s not.”
Ratliff said finding a coach or mentor is also a key to long-term success in personal growth.
“Find a coach or a therapist you’re drawn to,” she said. “We’re taught to ‘muscle through’ on our own, but we aren’t meant to do things alone, biologically or spiritually. Find someone you can connect with, someone who is farther along on the journey and can teach you.”
While her approach to healing is soulful, Ratliff said it doesn’t require adherence to a religious tradition.
“I don’t care about the religious aspect,” she said. “I care about the spirit. Religion is about practice, rules, structure, and dogma. Spirit is between you and whatever you believe is bigger than you. It’s about energy and presence, and finding the source that makes you feel fed.”