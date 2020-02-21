TUPELO • Episcopalians from all over Mississippi descended on BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo recently for their yearly council meeting. The Right Rev. Brian Seage of Jackson, bishop of the Episcopal Church in Mississippi, presided over the assembly.
Seage said all ministries of the Episcopal Church in Mississippi were represented at the gathering in Tupelo.
“We have delegates from all 92 faith communities here,” he said. “Churches, missions, mission stations, and chaplaincies all send delegates to council, and at this council we’ll elect deputies to attend our general convention in 2021.”
Seage said the Mississippi council is part of a worldwide communion of Episcopal churches with a presiding bishop.
“Our bishop, Michael Curry, made a lot of headlines when he was the preacher at the royal wedding a couple of years ago,” he said. “He presides over all Episcopal churches in the U.S. as well as international convocations in Europe, the Global South, and Asia.”
Originally from Thousand Oaks, California, the 56-year-old Seage is a veteran surfer. He said his age, role, and current location have all made surfing more challenging.
“It’s hard to get to California these days,” he said. “Up until a couple of years ago I’d make an every-other-year surfing pilgrimage to Tamarindo, Costa Rica. But at 56, I’ve learned there are some things I used to do on a surfboard that I just can’t do anymore.”
Elected bishop in 2014, Seage followed the Right Rev. Duncan Gray III to become Mississippi’s 10th Episcopal bishop. Formerly the rector of St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland, Seage said he first came to Mississippi after meeting his wife, while the two of them were attending the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas.
“My wife, who’s from Tuscaloosa originally, was a postulant from this diocese and was living in Jackson when we met in seminary,” he said. “We got married and came to Mississippi.”
Seage said his role as bishop is both weighty and rewarding.
“I love it, but I don’t love everything about it,” he said. “It can be all-consuming and frightening at times. But it can also be life-giving, like when I drive from my home in Jackson to a beautiful old church like the one in Aberdeen, for instance. I think to myself, ‘What an honor that I get to come to these places and share the gospel.”
Seage said the Episcopal church, like many mainline denominations, is struggling to retain members, especially in less-populated areas.
“I would say our membership is level or possibly declining,” he said. “One of the places we’ve struggled, like so many groups, is in rural areas where the population is decreasing. When population decreases, so does church attendance and financial support.”
While overall church policy is decided at the international level, Seage said the meeting in Tupelo would likely generate some resolutions specific to Mississippi issues.
“We’ll bring some statements that will reflect the mind of council,” he said. “For instance, one of our missions is St. Vincent’s at Parchman prison. We’ll likely issue a resolution asking the governor and the state legislature to continue to investigate the really frightening situation we have there.”
Seage said while the Episcopal church is often associated with a liberal strain of Christianity, its core theology is attractive to congregants across the ideological spectrum.
“We are typically a more progressive voice in Christianity,” he said. “But our theology, particularly our liturgical theology around holy communion, brings everyone – progressive and conservative – together around that sacred moment. That moment within Christ is our unity.”
Seage said his role as a public spiritual leader requires rigorous private spiritual discipline.
“I try to maintain a healthy prayer life,” he said. “I’m a swimmer, and I swim three or four days a week with a team of master swimmers. I often find that discipline of being in the water at 6 in the morning is a form of prayer. The other thing for me is the Serenity Prayer. I’ve been sober for 30 years, and working the AA program is an important part of my spiritual life.”
Even though attendance is down in most religious institutions, Seage said he’s not convinced that ours is truly a secular society in which religion is becoming irrelevant.
“I really believe that humankind is always going to have a yearning for our roots,” he said. “We’re always going to want to understand what pushed the immovable mover into moving. There will always be a yearning and people will gravitate toward it. For us, that’s the cross.”