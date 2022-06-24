TUPELO • Like many clergy persons, "Mother Becca" Walton’s spiritual journey was a circuitous one.
The new curate, or assistant priest, at All Saints Episcopal Church in downtown Tupelo is still breaking in her new clerical shirt and collar after being ordained into the priesthood last week. The 38-year-old Knoxville native is settling into Tupelo, and although she's spent a lot of time abroad, she is no stranger to Mississippi.
“I consider Oxford my adopted home,” she said. “I spent seven years there, and it was a pivotal time where I figured out what I was supposed to be doing.”
After completing an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Virginia, Walton earned a graduate degree in Southern history from Ole Miss. After graduating, she stayed in Oxford and worked as a scholar and administrator at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, where she helped publish a volume on women’s fashion in the South, including an essay she wrote about women living at Parchman Farm.
Walton said while she loved academia, and the charms of Oxford were strong, she felt a tug toward a deeper experience of life, and perhaps a new vocation.
“I loved my job and my colleagues at Ole Miss,” she said. “They call Oxford the ‘velvet ditch’ because no one wants to leave. But I was beginning to discern that I should be in a helping profession.”
So Walton packed her things and left the ivory tower, heading for England, where a different kind of cloister awaited her.
She lived in London for a year, in a new monastic community called the Community of St. Anselm. Walton found the experience eye-opening.
“It was an amazing community of people from all over the world, primarily from the Global South,” she said. “There were 13 of us.”
Walton said the experience of living in an intentional community helped to bring balance to her natural introversion.
“I could be a hermit,” she said with a smile. “Parts of that are good, but it can go too far. The idea of living in a community with all kinds of people was kind of terrifying, but we are called to be in relationships.”
While living in this intentional community with people so different from herself, Walton said she learned much about the work of reconciliation.
Learning how to live with others, she said, is one of the most important aspects of living with others.
“When you live in a monastic community, there’s a lot of ongoing, intentional reconciliation to be done,” she said. “People are incredibly annoying when you have to live with them.”
To her surprise, the sources of friction between the members of her community had less to do with politics and theology, and more to do with life among the “pots and pans” of everyday life.
“When I got there, I was thinking we might butt heads over ideologies,” she said. “But really, most conflict arose out of little things like cooking and washing dishes.”
Walton said lessons learned in the monastery are just as important in the local church.
“Part of the work is choosing one another no matter what,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you like people all the time, but intentionally choosing the other as a child of God — no matter how frustrating you find them — that has a lot of application in parish life.”
After her year in the monastery, Walton moved to Sewanee University’s School of Theology in Tennessee, where she graduated in May.
Now Walton is gearing up for parish life in her new home. She said she hopes to incorporate elements of monastic life into her new job.
“I’ve started doing morning prayer in the chapel and inviting others to join me,” she said. “The ‘daily office,’ as it’s called, has monastic roots. It was important in my life as a monk and in seminary.”
Walton said carving out sacred time in a sacred space is an important part of spiritual formation for all people of faith.
“There’s something about finding your ‘place,’ even if it's the woods or the lake or a corner in your house where you go for coffee,” she said. “Even if it’s just five minutes a day, it’s important to cultivate peacefulness, because the world is not peaceful. Everyone can benefit from that.”