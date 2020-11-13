LAKE PIOMINGO • United States Air Force colonel and World War II pilot Alfred R. Grimm is 99 years old. After a high-flying career behind the controls of everything from open-cockpit training aircraft to the behemoth B-52, Grimm retired from military service in 1971.
Grimm recently moved from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Sandy Grimm, at Lake Piomingo, east of Tupelo. Sipping his morning coffee and enjoying autumn on the lake, Grimm reminisced about his early days in the “Army Air Forces.”
“It wasn’t called the Air Force until after the war,” Grimm said. “When I enlisted, I was 23 and newly married. I was sent to Miami, Florida, for flight training, and they let my wife come along with me.”
Older than many new enlistees, Grimm had already been a student at the prestigious Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for two years before his service began. But before the Army would let him fly in Europe, Grimm said they required some long-delayed “dental augmentation” in an unusual setting.
“They called me in and said I had to have all my wisdom teeth pulled before I could go overseas,” Grimm said. “The Army had converted a horse barn into a dental facility. They numbed me in one horse’s stall and then pulled my wisdom teeth in another one.”
Grimm said he did his earliest flight training in a small, primitive aircraft before moving on to larger machines.
“We started out in the PT-19,” he said. “It was an open-cockpit aircraft, and you had to turn the prop by hand to start the engine. It would fly about 140-150 knots, usually below 10,000 feet. We flew the PT-13 and the PT-15 and finally the B-17 bomber.”
Once he graduated to the four-engine B-17 and trained with his crew, Grimm said “goodbye” to his bride and to sunny Florida.
“We flew to Bangor, Maine, and then to Goose Bay in Labrador, Canada,” he said. “We got snowed in for a week and had nothing to eat but Spam.”
Grimm said he and his crew flew still further north, to Reykjavik, Iceland, before finally heading for their base of operations in England.
“I thought it was cold in Labrador until we got to Iceland,” he said. “That’s the coldest I’ve ever been. We were set up to sleep in an unheated Quonset hut, but it was so cold my crew and I moved our cots into the latrine and slept there. Luckily, we were only there one night.”
Grimm said of the 35 successful missions he and his crew flew in Europe, one in particular stood out in his memory.
“We got hit over Cologne, Germany,” he said. “Flak knocked out our two left engines and knocked us out of formation at about 29,000 feet. By the time I got the plane under control, we were at about 17,000 feet. With two engines down, we were flying cattywampus, and we barely made it back home.”
A “News of Our Men and Women In Uniform” story, written shortly after the event, fills in some details of Grimm’s modest account:
“‘Mrs. Knobby,’ a B-17 Flying Fortress piloted by First Lieutenant Alfred R. Grimm, 23, of Hartville, Ohio, came home from a recent mission to Cologne bathed in oil and with only two engines operating, but the crew was intact and ready to celebrate the 200th mission of their group despite their trying experience.”
Grimm said once he and his men were safely grounded after coming in low over the iconic Cliffs of Dover, they took stock of the damages to “Mrs. Knobby.”
“We counted 252 flak holes,” he said. The outer skin of the plane is aluminum, and the flak goes right through it. Flak was always the biggest enemy. It would knock a plane out of formation, and that’s when the German fighter planes would jump in.”
After a couple of days, Grimm and his crew were back in the air in a replacement B-17. Grimm finished out his wartime service and returned to the States.
In 1971, after years of flying the mammoth B-52 bomber, Grimm “hung up his wings” for good, moved to Arizona, and became a civilian again. He said he still misses elements of his life in uniform.
“It was an exciting life,” he said. “I miss flying, and I miss the closeness of the aircrews, and the sense of competition.”
After his military service was over, faith became a vital part of Grimm’s stateside life. He was a key leader in “Here’s Life,” a branch of “Campus Crusade For Christ” aimed at businessmen, and he and his wife were longtime members of Scottsdale Bible Church.
Grimm said his long involvement in “Here’s Life” and in his church had taught him you can’t always “judge a book by its cover.”
“A lot of people go to church, but they don’t know why they’re there,” he said. “Sometimes the ones who you think are farthest from God will come through. You can tell me you’re a Christian, but I’ll watch your actions.”