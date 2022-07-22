TUPELO • The late Lee Williams of Tupelo began singing gospel music at 6 years old, kicking off a career that lasted until his death in August 2021 and will continue to endure for generations to come.
It’s that legacy that will be celebrated next week — July 30-31 — at Ballard Park in Tupelo. The Lee Williams Legacy Fest will feature dozens of musicians and speakers, all eager to pay tribute to a man who dedicated his life to inspiring others.
Williams’ niece, Katina Holland, is the festival organizer. She said the two-day event will honor the life and music of her uncle and the group he spent much of his life leading.
“I always think of Uncle Lee as an unsung hero,” she said. “He was humble and quiet, a gentle man who loved his family and loved kids. He did a lot for the community, too. He’d pay folks’ bills, but he’d never say a word about it. That was just Uncle Lee.”
Williams and his brothers — Willie, Robert, and Frank — first took to the stage with their uncle, Mitchell Thornton, in an ensemble called the Gospel Stars. Later, Williams and his brothers formed the Spiritual QCs (qualified Christians), who became pillars of the gospel music scene.
The QCs toured and recorded for decades. Their first hit, “I’ve Learned To Lean,” catapulted them into the gospel music spotlight, and the group went on to record seven more albums. Over their career, the QCs won 10 Stellar Awards, a Soul Train award for best gospel album of the year, and had numerous hits on Billboard’s gospel music charts.
Always in demand, the group often toured 50 weekends a year.
Williams started out playing bass, but when he stepped up to the mic as lead singer, the group’s name changed to Lee Williams and the Spiritual QCs. Tall, slender, and debonair, Williams rarely moved while he sang, but his dignified persona and baritone voice always moved audiences.
On stage, Holland said her uncle was poised and intense.
“He was always put together; very chic,” she said. “He was tall and thin, and he never moved a muscle on stage, but he’d tear the crowd up. It was so powerful; he was so deep in the word.”
Another of Williams’ nieces, Chante Thornton, would sometimes tag along when the QCs would go out on the road. She said her uncle always treated audiences with gratitude and respect.
“He’d always say, ‘Are all these people here for me?’” she said. "There would be lines of people, wrapped around the building, wanting autographs or a picture. Uncle Lee would never leave until the last fan got their autograph or picture.”
These days, the legacy of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QCs is in good hands. A second generation of the band, fronted by Lee’s son C.C. Williams, is “keeping the flame.”
46-year-old C.C. Williams of Tupelo said his first time singing with the group, in 2018, was doubly meaningful.
“It was a very memorable night,” he said. “Because it was the last time my dad ever sang with the group and the first time I ever did. We sang a song he had written: ‘Jesus is Coming.’”
Williams owns and runs Cold Cuts Hair Salon on South Thomas Street in Tupelo. He bears an uncanny resemblance to his late father, down to his baritone voice and gentle bearing. He said filling his father’s shoes in the QCs is a role he avoided for years.
“I ran from it until I finally figured what I was here for,” he said. “It finally came to me, and I knew the window of opportunity was closing. I’m glad I took the initiative, and that’s why I’m here today.”
Everywhere the QCs go, Williams said he gets the same response.
“It’s just so much fun,” he said. “People always tell me how much they miss my dad and how much I look like him. It’s just amazing–that feeling of giving the crowd something and the gratitude they show you.”
C.C. said the “new” QCs are much in demand.
“It’s been a busy year,” he said. “We’ve been to California, Arizona, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia already. We’ve got a show coming up in Dover, Delaware. It’s crazy; dad had fans all over the country.”
Williams said he feels honor-bound to give it his best whenever he steps up to the mic.
“I couldn’t just watch his legacy fall to the ground,” he said. “I know what he went through to give folks what he gave them. Now I’ve got the opportunity to do the same thing, and I can’t see myself giving it less energy than he did. I’m gonna do all I can with what I’ve got.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.