Hanukkah, the eight-day-long Jewish celebration otherwise known as the Festival of Lights, began last night at sundown.
Rebecca Nelson, director of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi in Tupelo, said she has fond childhood memories of Hanukkah parties at Temple B’Nai Israel in Tupelo.
“It was a festive, fun time,” she said. “We had lots of kids in the congregation when I was a kid. There are so many holidays where kids have to sit and listen. I loved Hanukkah because you could get up and move. Kids could be kids.”
Nelson said many wrongly assume Hanukkah is the Jewish equivalent of Christmas.
“It happens to fall around Christmastime,” she said. “So there seems to be that carryover. When I was a kid, growing up in a town like Tupelo where most people are Christian, we got both; we had a Christmas tree and a menorah.”
Nelson said in spite of its mistaken association with Christmas, Hanukkah it is actually only a minor Jewish holiday, not on par with the high holy days like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
In the history of Hanukkah, the Syrians persecuted the Jews. Around 175 BCE, King Antiochus Epiphanes IV ascended to the Syrian throne and began a long campaign, attempting to force Greek religious practices on the Jews. Frustrated by Jewish noncompliance, around 168 BCE, he took Jerusalem by storm and desecrated its temple.
Around 165 BCE, a Jewish resistance army, led by the priest Judah Maccabee and his sons, routed the much larger Syrian army, retook Jerusalem, and rededicated the temple.
Nelson said Hanukkah is the celebration of the retaking and restoration of the temple – especially the ceremonial relighting of its menorah.
“When they were restoring the temple, they needed oil to relight the menorah,” she said. “They found a container of oil that should have lasted for only one day, but miraculously it lasted for eight days. That’s why we celebrate for eight days.”
Since oil plays a prominent role in the Hanukkah story, many of the foods associated with the holiday are fried in oil. Nelson said she especially remembers the fried potato-and-onion pancakes called latkes.
“I remember we’d eat latkes,” she said. “We did skits that Celia Fleischacker would direct. I remember when I was about five, I recited a poem about latkes. My mother helped direct me, so we had all the drama.”
Nelson said her family’s Hanukkah observances are a bit more subdued these days.
“We’re pretty low key,” she said. “We light the candles – one more each night – and there’s a blessing that goes with each candle. If it weren’t for COVID-19, we’d be having a Hanukkah party at the synagogue.”
Nelson said the Festival of Lights is a reminder of the need for light in the world, not just on special days, but always.
“What I like best is the symbolism of light,” she said. “Jews are directed to be a ‘light to the nations.’ At Hanukkah, we have a reminder to keep on being a light.”
Nelson said as a worker in the nonprofit sector, the message of Hanukkah is timely for those who sometimes feel “weary in well-doing.”
“In the nonprofit sector, you see people who are tired but they keep on giving,” she said. “You think you only have one day’s worth of energy or one little bit of talent, but when you think you don’t have any more to give, you just have to keep on giving. And when you give that light away, you change lives.”