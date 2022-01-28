TUPELO • As an avid fisherman, the Reverend John Boler knows the value of a good spot.
He’s found one in Calvary Baptist Church in downtown Tupelo.
“My plan is to never move again,” Boler said.
Boler seems to like his new job as Calvary’s new pastor. Which is good, because there’s a lot to be gained by finding the right church and sticking with it for years.
“I believe God blesses long ministries,” Boler said. “The average tenure of a minister in the Southern Baptist church is between 18 months and two years. But it takes time to build trust, and it takes time to see the fruit of your ministry.”
43-year-old Boler is originally from Desoto County. He, his wife Elizabeth, and their three children relocated to Tupelo in October 2021 after serving six years at First Baptist Church in Grenada. He said the move to Tupelo came only after a season of discernment.
“I could have retired in Grenada,” he said. “When Calvary reached out to me, I was not looking. It took a lot of prayer and guidance by the Holy Spirit to make the decision. I believe God wanted us here, and it’s been confirmed even in the short time we’ve been here.”
Boler said he and his family took an immediate liking to their new home.
“As an outsider coming in, I see a ton of potential in Tupelo,” he said. “There’s lots of growth; lots of things going on. You can tell people care about the progress of the city. I like that and I want to be a part of that.”
Boler said he sees Calvary’s location in the heart of Tupelo as an asset rather than a liability.
“I’m getting used to the downtown atmosphere,” he said. “There are some logistical challenges, but I see our location as a positive. Everybody knows where Calvary is, and so many people drive by it every day. We’re easy to get to.”
While it is one of Tupelo’s historic downtown churches, Calvary isn’t just for parishioners who live downtown, Boler said.
“We have families who come from all over North Mississippi, and they pass by other churches to get here,” he said. “There’s a reason they do that. If there’s life in a church — whether it’s suburban or in the country or downtown — if there’s unashamed preaching of the word and a spirit-filled atmosphere, people will drive to be part of that.”
Whether urban, suburban, or rural, Boler said the principles for successful ministry are portable and unchanging.
No matter where life times him, Boler knows people are people.
“My philosophy of ministry has always been to preach the word of God from cover to cover, to have a strong small group or Sunday school ministry, to be mission-minded, and to focus on prayer,” he said. “Those are the staples of all churches.
Before Boler said his first “amen” at Calvary, he said he and the leadership of his new congregation were already in alignment when it came to philosophy of ministry.
In other words, he doesn’t expect the church to change under his leadership. He wouldn’t want it to.
“I knew what Calvary was known for, and they knew where my heart was when they contacted me,” he said. “We were on the same page, and it’s been a great fit so far. I think that will only get better.”
Boler’s office at Calvary isn’t fully personalized yet, but he’s already found a prominent spot on the wall for his favorite trophy: a 3.2 pound crappie he caught at Sardis Lake in 2017. The fisherman said there’s nothing about it he doesn’t like.
“Just being out there is a blessing,” he said. “If I catch a few, I say, ‘Praise the Lord.’ When I go, I like to get there early and watch the sun come up.”
Like all good fishermen, Boler is always on the lookout for a new favorite spot. But he said even after the move, he’ll likely return to an old favorite.
“I haven’t found where to fish yet,” he said. “I used to live five minutes from Grenada Lake, but I’d still drive to Sardis. I’ve been fishing there for 35 years, and I’ll probably still drive over there now.”
Even though North Mississippi has more than its share of churches, Boler said as a “fisher of men,” there are lots of “fish” left in the sea.
“If Tupelo is like most of Mississippi, on any given Sunday, 60-to-70% of people won’t be in church,” he said. “They might belong to a church, but they won’t be there. Yes, there are lots of churches, but that gives us an opportunity to work together to share the gospel.”