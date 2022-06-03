HICKORY FLAT • Flat Rock Baptist Church, located on Highway 2 in rural Benton County, is a stately country church.
Perched on a hill, its tall steeple overlooks New Albany across the wooded distance. Behind it, markers from the mid-1800s dot a small cemetery. With its shiplap siding, warm wooden trim and arched, stained glass windows, the church looks like a tasteful and well-preserved example of 19th-century Rural Gothic architecture. But in fact, it was built in 2019.
The new-old building was a gift to the church from one of its former members, Don Newcomb, founder of the Newk’s and McAlister’s restaurant chains.
Charles and Dot Jackson have been members at Flat Rock for most of their lives. Dot Jackson, who taught English and business at nearby Blue Mountain College, has been the church’s treasurer for over 50 years. She said Newcomb stepped in to help when the church’s existing sanctuary, built in 1956, developed black mold and would have to be torn down.
“Don called me and said, ‘Would y’all like to have a new sanctuary?’” she said. “I said, ‘We can’t afford it.’ And he said, ‘That’s not what I asked.’ He’s been very special to our congregation.”
Soft light filters into the room through the leaded glass windows along the walls. Dot said the colorful windows tell a comprehensive story.
“These windows tell the life story of Jesus,” she said. “They start with the annunciation and go through the resurrection.”
Jackson’s husband, Charles, has been a member at Flat Rock his entire life. He said he remembers the original structure that stood on the site of the new building.
“I remember when the old church used to have kerosene lanterns on the walls,” he said. “There was an old wood stove that sat in the middle of the room. That thing would get red hot and go to jumping.”
Down the hill from the new chapel is the rest of Flat Rock’s campus, which includes a family life center where Charles said most of the congregation’s activities take place.
“We have Sunday school and worship down there,” he said. “We have our Wednesday night prayer meetings here, and we use it as a chapel for weddings and funerals.”
Flat Rock, which celebrated its 150-year anniversary in 2017, began as a monthly “preaching station” of the Tippah Baptist Association. Blue Mountain College founder Mark Perrin Lowery preached the first sermon to the 12 charter members who gathered at the Flat Rock School house for worship.
Charles Jackson said there was a time in the church’s past when members were held to close account for their transgressions.
“The deacons used to meet here on Saturdays to throw people out of church if they got drunk or danced the night before,” he said with a chuckle.
Dot Jackson said while Flat Rock has a storied history, it is an active and growing congregation with its sights set on the future.
“We’ve had so many wonderful preachers,” she said. “We have a fantastic music minister, and we have a lot of young families. We’ve grown so much in just the last few months.”
Dot Jackson said the church’s new minister, John Mark Jarrett, was a former student of hers at Blue Mountain.
“He has a beard and long hair,” she said. “And he preaches like I think John the Baptist would have preached. I said, ‘Brother Mark, I think I’m gonna call you John the Baptist.’ He said, ‘Miss Dot, John the Baptist got beheaded!’ So I decided not to call him that.”
The Jacksons will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in July. Dot Jackson said their courtship started at Flat Rock when she was a visiting 15-year-old.
“My sister and I came here to sing,” she said. “Our song was ‘Suppertime.’ After church, Charles hung around and talked to me. We dated for six years, and now we’ve been married for sixty.”
For their 60th anniversary, Dot Jackson said she and her husband may sing an old favorite song together.
“We might sing ‘I Can’t Even Walk Without You Holding My Hand,’” she said. “We’ve always loved holding hands. We used to hold hands courting. Now, we hold each other up.”