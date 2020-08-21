Tupelo • Shelley Farmer knows a thing or two about children’s ministry. She has been the Children’s Director at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo for 12 years, where she oversees ministry for the 100-plus first- through sixth-graders under her care.
Her cheerful and brightly lit office is the starting point from which countless activities and lessons have been launched. But these days, the 42-year-old mother of two said she’s the one learning new lessons.
“We’re used to planning events so people will come and hear the message,” she said. “Since the coronavirus, we’ve been able to focus more on just the message itself. It’s been just the opposite of what I thought would happen.”
It’s not that Harrisburg hasn’t continued to offer activities for kids. Over the summer, Farmer and her team created a drive-in movie experience, a drive-through popsicle pick-up, and even an on-site putt-putt golf course.
Farmer said while such activities have their role, the coronavirus served as a reminder of her real priority.
“It’s helped me focus more on the actual thing that matters: getting kids to study their Bible and learn from it,” she said. “You can go into so much more depth when you just talk about the Bible, rather than trying to come up with an activity to go along with it.”
During the pandemic, Farmer and her team have been filming Sunday school lessons for kids to watch at home with their families. Since they likely won’t be having kids’ Sunday school “live” before December, she said she has a new awareness of the need to equip parents to be their own children’s primary spiritual guides.
“We told our parents that this was a great opportunity for them to disciple their kids,” she said. “Some of them are discovering, ‘Hey, I’m the parent. This is my job, and I can do it!’ The pandemic has shown us that we haven’t done enough in the past to train our parents to do that.”
Farmer said Harrisburg is taking meaningful steps to remedy that issue.
“In September, we’ll start having kids’ stuff on Wednesday night,” she said. “During that time, we’ll also have an adult class that teaches the kids’ Sunday school lesson for that next Sunday. That way, parents will be able to talk about it with their kids on Sunday morning.”
While the conventional wisdom is that people are eager for a return to normalcy, Farmer said many families have found the change of pace refreshing.
“I think some families have decided, ‘Hey, there’s some benefit to slowing down,’” she said. “They can have a conversation or play a board game. Things like soccer and dance are starting to open back up, but some parents are deciding not to do those things because their kids are enjoying just being at home.”
Farmer said their own 9-year-old daughter’s newfound interest was a prime example.
“My daughter has been training our Boston Terrier,” she said. “It’s probably been torture for the dog. Last night she said, ‘Let me show you Daisy’s new routine.’ She had made all these little jumps and the dog actually followed her through it. She would have never found this hobby if we’d have been running around for the last six months.”
While she holds a master’s of divinity from Beeson School of Theology, Farmer said parents don’t need to be professional theologians to guide their children through this time.
“We need to tell our kids the gospel message has survived for this long because it’s true,” she said. “Kids need to trust in that, and we all have that job in our homes – to help spread that message and live our lives based around it.”
Farmer said spiritual self-care in the time of COVID-19 has been challenging, but meaningful.
“I’ve had to remind myself that I have value beyond my job,” she said. “I get to spend more time now in study and reading for myself, but I really miss corporate worship. We’ve seen what’s essential about church, and gathering together is essential. We need each other.”