BIGGERSVILLE • Ray and Pam Trantham of Biggersville have been missionaries in Odessa, Ukraine, for 27 years. They moved to the busy port city on the Black Sea and built a home within sight of Odessa Theological Seminary, where Ray is a teacher. They share their home with two black Labs: Rufus and Ethyl.
On Feb. 24, Russian troops invaded Ukraine and set in motion a series of events that disrupted the Tranthams’ life and ministry. In March interview with the Daily Journal, they told the Daily Journal they feared they’d never return to the country they love.
Now, six months later, they’re planning just that.
‘No one expected anything to happen’
In December, just weeks before the invasion, the Tranthams returned to the States for their yearly round of visits to supporting churches. The plan was for the Tranthams to be in Mississippi for eight weeks or so and then return to the country that has become their adopted home. Those plans changed, Ray Trantham said.
“Our tickets to return to Odessa were for March 1,” he said. “The invasion began on Feb. 24, just a week before we were set to go back.”
The Tranthams’ daughter, Regina, is an OB-GYN doctor in Odessa, where she lives with her Ukrainian husband, Sasha, and their two daughters. While the couple watched helplessly as the conflict intensified, Ray Trantham said they didn’t fear for their daughter’s safety; at least at first.
“Life was pretty normal in Odessa at the start of the invasion,” he said. “When things started to escalate, Sasha stayed in Odessa, and Regina and the girls evacuated to western Ukraine, where no one expected anything to happen.”
In a country approximately the size of Texas, it didn’t take long for that to change.
“Now, no part of the Ukraine is safe,” Ray Trantham said.
When the airport just 5 miles from Regina’s new location was bombed, she and her daughters, ages 11 and 7, made their way to Romania, with plans to live there with friends temporarily. Pam Trantham said the border crossing into Romania itself was an ordeal.
“It was February, and it was snowing,” she said. “The line at the border was 6 miles long. Regina and the girls had to walk, carrying their belongings, but all along the way people came out to bring food and hot tea.”
The plan was to wait a couple of weeks for things to simmer down. When they escalated instead, Regina and her girls came to the States to live with Regina’s sister, Renae.
That was six months ago.
A fragile sense of normalcy
A semblance of normalcy is returning to Odessa, Ray Trantham said.
“Food is back on the shelves, and about 30% of the schools — the ones with bomb shelters — are reopening,” he said. “But most people aren’t working. Air raid sirens are blaring night and day and missiles are flying overhead on their way to other targets.”
With winter fast approaching, Ukrainians living in an already tense environment will face a grim set of new challenges.
“Winter is going to put Ukraine back in the news in the West,” Trantham said. “Almost all Ukrainians heat with natural gas, much of which comes from Russia. Gas will almost certainly be cut off, and when it is, we’ll likely lose the electrical power grid as well.”
Trantham said their son-in-law, Sasha, is coping with life as well as he can while being separated from his family in a war-torn country.
“He’s digging potatoes,” Trantham said. “You can’t afford to sit in fear; you have to do something. He’s getting used to the air raid sirens, and he’s helping supply the local militia groups that man the checkpoints all over the city.”
Trantham said Sasha has played an invaluable role in getting money from the States to the people who need it.
“American church people have been moved to act in incredibly gracious ways,” he said. “Sasha has our debit cards, and he has been able to get donations transferred into Ukrainian currency. No one else could do what he’s doing. The American response has been incredible, but the need is overwhelming.”
‘God is working through these circumstances’
Just a few months after Trantham told the Daily Journal he feared they may never return to the country they love, the Tranthams are planning their return to Ukraine. They anticipate traveling to the country in a few weeks to assess the situation.
“We plan to go in three weeks and stay for a couple of weeks,” Trantham said. “There are no flights into the country, so we’ll fly to Moldova, walk across the border, and Sasha will pick us up. We’ll try to get things in order for winter.”
Despite it all, Pam Trantham said she sees a providential hand at work.
“God uses all kinds of situations,” she said. “It was a blessing that we were able to be here to help raise money. God is working through these circumstances; you see it every day.”
