TUPELO • The Rev. Hannah Shempert knows St. Luke United Methodist Church on Clayton Street in Tupelo like the back of her hand.
She should. Shempert grew up attending St. Luke, and has served on its staff since 2013, first as adult family minister and now as associate minister.
Articulate, merry, and self-effacing, the 34-year-old Shempert said she’s weathered some storms, both meteorological and biological, in her time with the growing congregation.
“It’s been interesting,” she said with a chuckle. “We got hit by the tornado in 2014, and now COVID-19. I’ve ministered through all kinds of experiences.”
Shempert said coming back to serve in her home congregation, where others helped form her faith, is a privilege and a responsibility.
“I feel so fortunate,” she said. “It’s unusual in the United Methodist Church to get to come back and serve like this. It’s a unique opportunity to get to minister to so many people who nurtured me in my own faith as a child.”
Shempert and her husband have two children: a six-year-old and a nine-month-old. She said finding a balance between ministry and mothering is always a challenge, especially with younger children.
“I can relate to anyone who’s not resting well,” she said. “Some days I just have little pockets of time, and I have to say, ‘Lord, allow me to use this time well. That’s all I have to work with.’”
Before entering the ministry, Shempert worked in long-term care administration. She said her natural affinity for senior adults was a good fit for her new vocation.
“I’ve always had a heart for older adults, especially those suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” she said. “For me, visiting and pastoral care is my favorite thing. I like being at someone’s bedside, and not being able to make those hospital visits because of the coronavirus is killing me.”
Not to be outdone by social distancing, Shempert said she’d found a way to keep connected with her congregants.
“I’ve been trying driveway visits,” she said. “I’ll be there in the driveway in my van and they’ll be in the garage while we’re talking back and forth. That’s been fun.”
While one-on-one pastoral care comes naturally to her, Shempert said preaching to a congregation was a whole different story.
“I’ve learned never to tell the Lord what you’re not going to do,” she said. “When I started seminary in 2015 I wanted to pursue hospital chaplaincy, and that’s still a long-term goal. But I didn’t know about the preaching thing.”
Even though she now preaches at least once a month, Shempert said she still approaches the pulpit with a mix of fear and delight.
“I love it, but I’m nervous,” she said. “I don’t like to talk in front of people, but every time I’m just amazed that I get to share God’s word.”
Shempert said when it comes to preaching, she relies on divine inspiration more than on her own ability.
“There’s never a time when I get up and say, ‘OK, this is gonna be great,’” she said. “I don’t think there should be. I always think, ‘This isn’t worth anything,’ but I offer it to God. I’m awed by how God uses our flaws and weaknesses through the miracle of his grace.”
Like so many churches, St. Luke now pre-records its Sunday services. Shempert said the shift in schedule had taken some getting used to.
“We record on Thursdays, so now my Thursdays have become like Sundays,” she said. “Now instead of rushing out the door on Sundays I get to cook breakfast for everyone. We sit down together to watch worship and there I am on the screen. It’s odd.”
Shempert said for many, the newly gained free time has caused some spiritual recalibration.
“I think it’s made us aware of how poorly we kept sabbath before,” she said. “A lot of people are ready to go back to work because we don’t know how to slow down, and when we try, we become very uncomfortable.”
Shempert said whether male or female, she encourages people of faith to use their gifts to serve others.
“Whether we’re in vocational ministry or not, we’re a priesthood of all believers,” she said. “In the workplace or the grocery store or over dinner, we’re all called to visit the sick and be in prayer for others. We’re all called to care for the lost and the forsaken and the ‘least of these.’”