GLEN – When Ron Plymel received his bachelor's degree in physical education from Auburn University in 1981, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life: coach basketball.
But God had a different plan.
"The same month I graduated, after I'd already started sending out applications, I felt called to the ministry," Plymel said. "So I went straight to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary."
The first church where he worked was in Demopolis, Alabama, and in the late 1980s, he was at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. Because he had a desire to do more preaching, he went back to seminary and earned his master of divinity degree.
"I started pastoring in Louisiana, then came back to Mississippi in the early 1990s," the Eufaula, Alabama, native said.
In 2001, while living in Glen and preaching at Glendale Baptist Church, he saddled up and went on a trail ride with a friend.
"I'd had horses when I was a teenager, but that had been 25 years ago," he said. "After that ride, I came back and told my wife, 'Sorry, but I'm hooked.'"
That random trail ride would change Plymel's life in a way he could never have imagined. It led him to blend two passions – the ministry and horses – and create Greener Grass Ministries & HorseManShip in 2007.
Cowboy Church
After that initial trail ride, Plymel began riding and training horses for other people using Dennis Reis's Natural Horsemanship Training program.
"It uses the natural instincts and behavior of a horse as training tools," the 66-year-old said. "It's non-abusive. It can get aggressive, but as little as possible and only as much as necessary."
Reis's program offered books and videos for horse trainers to study and watch, and then work with their own horses.
"Then he'd have these clinics in different places and you'd go with your horse and show what you'd learned so you could advance to the next level," Plymel said. "But his clinics would be on the weekends, and there wouldn't be any kind of church service available. I asked him if he'd mind if I did a Cowboy Church-style Bible study one Sunday and he said that would be fine."
Plymel was expecting 10 or 12 people to show up for the service, but instead, 250 people turned out.
"That was kind of a shock," Plymel said.
He described a Cowboy Church as a place where ranchers, farmers or horsemen can gather in casual dress in a rural setting to hear God's word.
"We wanted two essential themes," Plymel said. "One, it's OK to not be OK. And two, come as you are – there's no dress code, no expectations."
Today, Plymel's Cowboy Church meets every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at High on the Hog barbecue restaurant in Glen. The first part of the service is music, then Plymel delivers a sermon.
"We have anywhere from 12 to 15 people who regularly attend, but we put the service on Facebook Live and by the end of Sunday, we've usually had a hundred views," he said. "It's gone beyond a simple group. We want to reach as many people as possible."
On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Plymel has a group that meets at 6:30 p.m. at Sheltering Tree Ranch in Savannah, Tennessee, and he also preaches every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama. In addition, he's part of the Glendale Devotional Podcast that airs on YouTube and gbcglen.com. Starting April 1, it will air on WOWL radio out of Iuka (FUN 91) from 12:05 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
"The Glendale Baptist Church pastor does four days and I do Wednesdays," Plymel said. "The thing we really like to focus on is how we can use our horses to teach Bible truths, Scriptural lessons, or present messages."
One lesson Plymel might teach is about the difference between a broke horse and a trained horse.
"There are signs to tell the difference, just like the signs that tell us we are all children of God," he said. "The Natural Horsemanship Training program is for any breed of horse, any size, any age, with any problem. It's the same way God's salvation is open to any race, any society – whatever category you want to put it in – God's salvation is for everybody."
Plymel often takes his horses – Dixie and Gabby – and spreads his message to youth groups, senior adult groups, children's groups and schools, and his wife, DJ, usually accompanies him.
"We've done church revivals, where we have a regular order of service, but when it comes time to preach, I come out with my horse," Plymel said. "Our heartfelt desire is to help people. But along with that, we have a great desire to help horses. I have a heart for special needs horses. There's nothing more thrilling than to see a horse work through the program and come out on top of their problem."
