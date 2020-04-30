TUPELO - Gloster Street Church of Christ will be livestreaming services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays during the coronavirus pandemic in lieu of services open to the public.
For more information, call the church at 662-842-6082.
