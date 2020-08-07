HOUSTON • On Aug. 1,1991, Joe and Sharon Shelton got a phone call that rocked their world. They learned that their 19-year-old daughter, Shea, had just been killed in a car accident.
Shea was in Texas, driving to see her would-be future husband, when a wreck ended her life. Joe Shelton, who once played guitar for The Drifters, Percy Sledge, and other bands, said he wrote a song about that fateful day.
“It’s called ‘Eleven Miles From Nacogdoches,’” he said. “That’s where it happened. Her fiance didn’t have money for a ring, so he gave her a necklace that she was wearing when it happened. I still have it. On Aug. 1, I take it out and wear it.”
The Sheltons, now 75 and 66 years old respectively, live in Houston. Joe is the pastor of Christian Community Church, near Ecru. In ‘91, they and their five children were living in Vicksburg, where Joe was pastoring a church. He said he still remembers the exact moment when he got the news.
“It happened 29 years ago, but I still remember everything,” he said. “You remember the exact time and what you were doing. I remember throwing the phone across the room.”
Shelton said the accident changed their world forever.
“You become a member of an exclusive club you don’t want to be in,” he said. “But there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s like a bad dream that won’t stop, like it just can’t be real.”
In the days following the crash, Shelton said he felt a sensation he didn’t know how to describe.
“It’s like a pain starts on the inside,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was having a heart attack or what. It was so horrible, and it didn’t stop in my body; it was like a wormhole.”
Sharon Shelton said things changed, not just for them, but for their children as well.
“Everything in your family changes,” she said. “It changed each one of our kids in different ways.”
Sharon said her faith and her community helped to sustain her.
“I wasn’t raised in church,” she said. “When it happened, that’s when I found out how good it is to have a church family. When you go through things like that, you can help each other. There’s nothing you can say, but sometimes just a hug helps.”
While church members and friends were eager to offer comfort, Joe said in the days and weeks immediately following the crash, words just weren’t working.
“You’ve got all these people who mean well,” he said. “And they want to give you a scripture to make it all better. But you’re just torn apart and you want to say ‘shut up.’ There’s nothing you can say.”
Shelton said one visit in particular, from a neighbor from a different religious tradition, stands out in his memory.
“We had a neighbor who was a Buddhist,” he said. “When she found out Shea died, she was the first one who came. She just sat down and stayed. She didn’t say a word. We remember that.”
Even though they didn’t have magic words to make it all better, Shelton said the people who came to comfort them were reminders of both human kindness and a divine presence.
“There were people coming from everywhere,” he said. “I found out what ‘Christ in you’ really means. He was short, he was tall; he was male, he was female; he was ugly, he was pretty; Jesus was there.”
With the passage of time, Joe said the pain of loss grows less acute, but never fully goes away.
“Some say time doesn’t help,” he said. “But it does. It probably took two or three years before it wasn’t the only thing in my life. But eventually it turns into sweet sorrow instead of horrible sorrow.”
Shelton said words of wisdom from an unlikely source helped him to move forward.
“One of the things that helped me most was from the movie ‘Lonesome Dove,’” he said. “It’s where someone gets killed, and Gus the ranger says, ‘Yessir, you don’t want this thing pulling you backwards. Yesterday’s gone and you can’t get it back. The best thing you can do with death is kick your horse and ride away from it.’”
It was the memory of their daughter as she was in life that Shelton said gave him the motivation to move on.
“Shea had such a great sense of humor,” he said. “I know I could have gotten stuck in grief. I’ve seen people do it. But Shea loved me the way I am, crazy and cutting up. She’d be so sad to think of me any differently. So I began to say, ‘I’ll pick days to grieve on.’ And I do.”
Even after all these years, Sharon said the memory of Shea is still emotional.
“It’s been 29 years,” she said. “We talk about her a lot, but there’s not a time when we don’t tear up.”