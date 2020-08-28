The Military Order of the Cooties (MOC) just celebrated 100 years of helping veterans and their families.
Maggy Wesley of Bartahatchie is Mississippi’s Grand Commander of the MOC A retired Air Force combat veteran, the 63-year-old Minnesota native and mother of two served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom while stationed in Qatar.
She said the MOC is a spinoff of its parent organization – the VFW – or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“The VFW is for soldiers who had boots on the ground in a foreign combat theatre,” she said. “The MOC is called the ‘Honor Degree of the VFW.’ It’s history goes back to World War I, when soldiers in the trenches would get lice, or ‘cooties.’”
While its aim is serious, Wesley said the MOC tries to keep things light and positive.
“It’s for people in the VFW who are willing to take on a deeper commitment,” she said. “You have to be willing to go into the hospitals and nursing homes and do whatever it takes to give veterans a smile and make them feel better. Our motto is ‘Keep ‘em smiling in beds of white.’ That’s why we wear silly hats and funny clothes.”
Maggy Wesley’s husband, Bill Wesley, is an Air Force combat veteran who served in Vietnam. The 70-year-old son of a Methodist minister is an active member of the Cooties. He is also a former state VFW chaplain and now serves as district chaplain for eight Mississippi VFW posts.
“It’s an honor for me to serve,” he said. “I’m the spiritual leader, and it’s my job to be a good example and to show compassion and concern.”
He said he wants to help veterans overcome the same struggles he has dealt with.
“I still have issues,” he said. “For years, whenever I’d hear a noise at night, I’d go out and search the perimeter. I still need noise on to help me sleep. I learned to deal with it, but some people can’t do it on their own.”
Bill Wesley said while many people lose their faith as a result of the horrors of war, his experiences in Vietnam had the opposite effect.
“The war affected me,” he said. “But it made me stronger in my belief. When you get in that situation, you see death – needless death – all around you. You’ve got to decide who you’re going to rely on. Momma’s not there, daddy’s not there, but God is. That was the test.”
Through their involvement in the VFW and MOC, the Wesleys support a mission they believe in strongly: the VFW National Home for Children.
Located in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, the “Home” is actually a sprawling community of houses with its own swimming pool, library, fire department and other services, supported by the MOC.
Bill Wesley said the Home is there for veterans dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, depression, and relational troubles.
“You come back different from combat,” he said. “Some people can’t face it; they can’t deal with life. Or maybe they have a spouse who doesn’t understand.”
Maggy Wesley said the Home is a place where struggling veterans and their families can come to put their lives back together.
“We’re losing 22 veterans a day to suicide,” she said. “The Home is a place where whole families can come and stay up to two years free of charge. They get help with their problems and get reintegrated back into civilian society.”
Maggy Wesley said most of the money raised in local VFW fundraisers goes to support the Home.
“Our income is from electronic and paper bingo,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot of bingo. We send about 85-90% of our proceeds to the Home and other veterans’ projects.”
Bill Wesley said Mississippi veterans have been especially generous in donating to the Home.
“One of the houses on the campus is actually called the ‘Mississippi House,’” he said. Our post donated $12,000 per year for five years to the National Home.”
Bill Wesley said the VFW and MOC both help reinforce what he considers to be essential when it comes to the treatment of veterans.
“Honor those who’ve gone before and laid down their lives,” he said. “Take care of our veterans, and train patriotism to the young.”
Maggy Wesley said the VFW will always be a place where she and Bill can come and feel welcomed, understood, and connected.
“You walk into a VFW post and you feel right at home,” she said. “We’re all brothers and sisters. Color doesn’t matter; nationality doesn’t matter. You are a comrade. Everything else falls away.”