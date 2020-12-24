TUPELO • To say the Hispanic Ministry of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo has a nativity scene is a little like saying the coronavirus has been a bit inconvenient: It’s true, but it doesn’t do it justice.
This is no Hobby Lobby boxed set; rather, it’s a handcrafted diorama that tells the Christmas story, from the Annunciation through the presentation of Jesus in the temple. And even though Mary and Joseph are only 6 inches tall, the three-dimensional set in which they find themselves stands 5 feet and stretches across half of the stage in Shelton Hall, where the congregation meets.
Rosario Gonzales and Griselda Martinez started the project in November 2019 using mostly recycled materials. Gonzales explained that handmade nativity sets are a tradition in most homes in her native Mexico.
“You can go to the store and buy one,” she said. “But it’s not the same. The purpose is to bring our tradition from Mexico, back in the days when our grandparents would have made something like this in their homes.”
Gozales said the members of her congregation appreciate the work that went into the project.
“People are so grateful to see it,” she said. “They haven’t been able to see that in a long time, and it brings back all these memories. It helps unite the people.”
The tiered, moss-draped set is built to resemble a mountainside in the Holy Land. An azure stream winds through the familiar scenes. Strands of twinkling Christmas lights, woven throughout, cast a festive glow. Tiny ducks, chickens, rabbits, and cows help bring the scenes to life.
Gonzales said the most challenging aspect of the installation was making sure the scenes followed the correct sequence of events while still looking natural.
“The hardest part was arranging everything to create the right effect,” she said. “We looked on the internet for pictures of how Jerusalem would have looked. We had to design it to follow the episodes as they happened.”
In an open-air marketplace scene, tiny earthenware pots and jugs line a lilliputian wooden table. Gonzales said she made the pots and enlisted her husband to make the table.
“I found a recipe – cornstarch, cement, and clay – for making the pots,” she said. “I made them at home and painted them. I told my husband to make me a little table for them.”
Griselda Martinez said the painstaking process of creating the nativity turned out to be a “teachable moment” – or rather a long series of them.
“It was very touching,” she said. “When the children saw me working on it, it inspired them. It became a way to catechize, not just my children, but all the children of the community as well. They get to imagine what Bethlehem was like.”
Martinez and Gonzales said they both had personal favorites among the many scenes represented in the finished work.
“My favorite is the Annunciation,” Gonzales said. “Because when the angel tells Mary about the baby, Mary says ‘yes.’ It invites me to reflect and to say ‘yes’ to God as well.”
Martinez said she felt especially drawn to the scene of the presentation of Jesus in the temple.
“That means so much to me,” she said. “Just like Mary and Joseph, we present our children to the Lord for them to be blessed.”
Raquel Thompson, community coordinator for the Hispanic Ministry at St. James, said even before Christmas is here, Martinez and Gonzales are making plans for next year’s nativity to be better than ever.
“This year they used paper cutouts for the figures,” she said. “But they have a dream to use real figurines instead. Maybe next year!”