TUPELO • Allison Holloway’s “happy place” is the sun-filled front room of her Tupelo home. It’s the paint-splattered workspace where she creates bottle cap art, colorful tote bags, and — especially at this time of the year — Christmas ornaments.
Besides providing income, Holloway’s creations help keep her centered.
“Paint and sunshine keep me going,” the 53-year-old said with a smile.
Holloway has been confined to a wheelchair since 2007, four years after she was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. She said the loss of her motor functions progressed quickly and followed a predictable path.
“At first, I was stumbling a lot,” she said. “I was doing a lot of ‘wall walking.’ Within two years, I was on a cane. After that, I was on a walker, and in ‘07, I was in a wheelchair. It all happened pretty quickly.”
Accustomed to a busy life and a job she enjoyed, Holloway wondered what she’d do to fill the time after her illness made it impossible to keep working.
“I’m an extrovert; I could talk the mortar out of a brick,” she said. “I loved my job. I thought, ‘What in the world am I gonna do? Just sit around?’ I’m not a feel-sorry-for-myself kind of person.”
Art became a saving grace, and a unique gathering place for those with similar disabilities became a creative haven, Holloway said.
“There was a place called Our Artworks,” she said. “I started painting there, and that became what I really liked to do. A friend and I would go every Friday and Saturday and paint our little hearts out. It was fun, and I thank God for that experience every day.”
After the center closed down, Holloway created a studio in her house.
“This is my happy place and painting is my happy activity,” she said.
As her illness has progressed, Holloway said she has had to adjust her technique.
“I lost the use of my right arm,” she said. “I used to be right-handed, but not anymore. When I lose the use of my left hand, that will be a sad day. I don’t think I could paint with my mouth; I don’t want to.”
Holloway, who is a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo, said her faith gives her strength.
“Paint and God,” she said. “Seriously; that’s what gets me through every day.”
When asked the standard questions about God and suffering, Holloway said she has her own ideas.
“God gets me through every day,” she said. “I’ve never said, ‘Why me?’ I don’t think God caused this to happen. I think he allowed it to happen because he knew I could handle it.”
She doesn’t ask ‘why,’ but Holloway said she does search for meaning in the middle of her suffering.
“I think there’s a reason, and I try to look for that reason,” she said. “I think when people look at what I go through and see me with a smile on my face, they think, ‘My day’s not so bad.’ I could be wrong. God will tell me when I get there.”
Holloway said she tries to keep it simple when it comes to future planning.
“I get up each day and take it one step at a time,” she said. “That’s all I can do; it’s all anybody can do. Etta James recorded a gospel song called, ‘Lord, Don’t Move That Mountain; Give Me Strength To Climb It.’ This is my mountain, and God will get me through it.”
