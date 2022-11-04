HOUSTON - Maddox Redden is a budding entrepreneur with a big heart.
His Houston-based business, Grateful Ground Farm, grossed over $2,000 in sales this fall. The 13-year-old Redden’s principal cash crop is pumpkins, grown on his family’s farm. He said his specialty pumpkins — giant white Polar Bears, warty Knuckleheads, multi-colored Speckled Hounds and many more — sprout from seeds gathered from far and wide.
“We basically have an exotic pumpkin patch,” he said. “We order seeds from the Johnny Seed catalog. They come from everywhere — China, Italy, Japan — all kinds of countries.”
Like any good entrepreneur, Redden puts part of his pumpkin proceeds aside (he’s saving for his first truck), but he also gives a generous part of it away to his church, and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He said St. Jude is close to his heart for a reason.
“My grandfather always loved St. Jude, and he donated money to them every year,” Redden said. “He died of cancer, and now I’m keeping the tradition. I have a friend at school who has cancer, and I made my donation this year in honor of her.”
Besides his cash donation to St. Jude, Redden buys items from the St. Jude Christmas catalog to share with family and friends.
“I buy stuff for people from the catalog,” he said. “They have all kinds of stuff. I always buy a Christmas ornament for our family, and I get a stuffed animal for somebody.”
Redden, who is a seventh-grader at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, started his business when he was just 6 years old. He said his first crop was grown for love, not for profit.
“I started out with sunflowers because my mom loves them,” he said.
Soon, Redden was peddling his surplus sunflowers in front of his mom’s beauty salon, The Beauty Boutique, in Houston.
“I’d sell them for a dollar apiece,” he said. “Then I started selling them at the farmer’s market and at the florist’s. That’s when I got into pumpkins.”
Redden still raises sunflowers, but he said they’re more profitable in the field than at the florist’s.
“I still raise sunflowers for my mom,” he said. “But the field where we grow them is such a popular photo spot, we decided to start charging people for pictures.”
Redden said he tries to provide his customers with a pumpkin for every taste and every budget.
“I’m the salesman,” he said. “I always ask people, ‘What are you looking for?’ Our smallest pumpkins are 50 cents each, and some of our giant Polar Bears sell for $25 or more.”
Like all farmers, Redden is in an ongoing battle with invasive weeds and insects. He said a couple are especially tough to deal with.
“Our biggest problem is pigweed,” he said. “It attracts army worms, and the army worms go for the pumpkins.”
Redden’s father, Jason, is a lieutenant field supervisor with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He said he leaves Maddox in charge of most of Grateful Ground’s heavy lifting, and only steps in when absolutely necessary.
“Maddox does almost everything,” he said. “I take care of spraying the chemicals, and that’s about it. On the weekends, we’ll load up the trailer and take a load of pumpkins to sell on the square in Houston.”
While he enjoys being an agricultural entrepreneur, Maddox said he’s thinking of other options for his future.
“I’m leaning toward being an engineer, or something in the ministry,” he said. “Maybe a preacher or a missionary.”
Wherever his future takes him, Maddox said country life suits him best.
“There’s a few good things about living in the city,” he said. “But overall, the country is better.”
