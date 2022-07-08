The Revs. Rusty and Fawn Keen are both United Methodist ministers. They also happen to be husband and wife. And now they are both on staff at First United Methodist Church in downtown Tupelo — Rusty as lead pastor and Fawn as associate pastor.
“We were each appointed to different roles,” Rusty said. “I will be the lead pastor, and Fawn will do congregational care, as well as assisting in all services.”
After one week in their respective roles, the Keens already feel like Tupelo will be a good fit.
“We had a tremendous first Sunday,” Rusty said. “Since a lot of people were out of town, we combined our three services. We had a full house, and the mood was so celebratory and positive. It was just awesome to come together in such a beautiful place to worship together.”
The Keens both call Vicksburg home, but as 30-year veterans of itinerant ministry in the Methodist church, they’ve done their share of moving.
“Moving from place to place is not always easy for pastors or for churches,” Rusty said. “But we make that commitment when we are ordained. You take a vow to go where you are called.”
While they have lived all over the state, the Keens are well-acquainted with North Mississippi, and they are happy to be setting up house in their new home on Madison Street.
“We served in Amory for 14 years, so we’re familiar with Tupelo,” Rusty said. “But the growth in the last few years is unreal, especially downtown. We’re excited to be in a downtown church in the midst of all of that.”
Most recently, Rusty served as district superintendent for the Greenville District of the Methodist Church, while Fawn served as pastor of two congregations in Natchez. After a season of keeping separate houses and only getting to spend weekends together, the Keens are happy to merge households.
“We had different houses for a year in Greenwood and Natchez,” Rusty said. “We’re glad to be working together and living in the same house. We’ve been married 35 years; we’re too old to live apart!”
A former school counselor, Fawn said empathetic listening is her “strong card” as a minister.
“Rusty is a good administrator; I’m not,” she said. “My strength is compassion. I’m a good listener, and I’m open-minded. I’m very approachable. You can come see me about anything, and I’ll be there for you.”
In her small Natchez-area congregations, Fawn said she was responsible for every aspect of worship.
“I’ve always been at small-membership churches where I did everything,” she said. “It was just me and a piano player. Some Sundays, I’d do that, too.”
Her skills at the piano sometimes helped her in the pulpit, Fawn said.
“I love to preach,” she said. “But there were times when, if I couldn’t ‘land the plane,’ I’d just go to the piano and play and sing something. The people loved that; they ate it up.”
The Keens bring different skills, as well as different temperaments, to their roles in ministry. Fawn said her nature is quiet, introspective and spiritually curious.
“I’m a reader,” said Fawn. “Knitting and needlepoint keep me centered. I have friends in other denominations, and every year we go together to a retreat at a convent.”
Rusty, on the other hand, said his nature is social to the core.
“Fawn can go very deep and be nurturing,” he said. “I’m more of a ‘social arranger.’ I’m the one to have fun with. I always want to be at the table. I told our congregation that I wish we could all live together in a big house.”
“And I don’t!” Fawn said with a laugh.
An avid squirrel hunter, Rusty said he has his eyes set on the fall, when he and his non-human friend can head to the woods.
“I’m a country boy,” he said. “I have a little treeing feist named Jack, and I love to take him and a buddy and go to the woods. Jack does the work so we can visit and fellowship.”
Working side-by-side in a large-membership church will certainly present its share of challenges to the Keens, but they both plan to “keep the main thing the main thing.”
“There’s so much meanness in the world,” Fawn said. “People are hurting, and we need to be there for them. They need to know God cares, and they need to know their pastor cares, too.”