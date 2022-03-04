TUPELO • School kids always look forward to the weekend. But a weekend can be a long time when there isn’t enough food to eat.
Back in 2016, Staci Bevill and Lynn Keith of Tupelo learned that some kids in their community didn’t have enough food to last them through the weekend. That’s how the “Blessing Bag” ministry at Auburn Baptist Church began.
Keith and Bevill are both longtime members of Auburn Baptist Church. When they learned that some children at Mooreville Elementary School were coming back to school on Mondays hungry, they did something about it.
“We had a suggestion from one of our parents, who is a teacher,” Keith said. “It was three kids at first, so Stacy and I went to Wal-Mart and bought three backpacks and filled them up with things a young child can fix on their own to get them through the weekend.”
That one-time shopping spree became a weekly event, and the three children soon turned into many more.
“It caught on,” Keith said. “So we bought more backpacks, and we’d fill them at home. We didn’t know who the kids were, so we’d bring the backpacks to the principal, and she’d distribute them on Thursdays.”
Now, six years later, the Blessing Bag is a bustling, churchwide project that has sent home 7,100 goodie-filled bags, and the ministry has become a line-item in the church’s annual budget.
“Each bag costs us about $8,” Keith said. “We send about 60 bags a week to the elementary school and about 18 to the middle school. Now we’re sending some to the alternative school as well. We’re up to 94 bags a week.”
As the numbers increased, the backpacks became a logistical problem. So, the program switched to disposable sacks. Every Wednesday morning, a group of volunteers convenes at the church to fill the bags with Pop Tarts, microwavable macaroni and cheese and other kid-friendly foods.
“We order online, and the groceries come in once a month,” Keith said. “We have a group who unpacks the groceries, a group who fills the sacks, and a rotating crew who delivers them to the schools. The whole church is involved; even our kids get in on it.”
While the Blessing Bags meet a practical human need, Keith said they serve a higher purpose as well.
“It was just a need that was out there for the families and the kids,” she said. “We may have been the ‘hands and feet,’ but it wasn’t anything we did. It’s ultimately for God’s glory.”
The Blessing Bags are a reminder that, even in a prosperous time and place, not everyone has what they need.
“It’s a two-edged sword,” Keith said. “It’s sad that there’s a need, but it’s good that we can help meet it. I’m glad the kids at our church get involved, and they get to see that not everyone has everything they need.”
Lee County Youth Court judge Stacy Bevill was there with Keith when the first Blessing Bags were delivered. She said that, since the beginning, the church wanted to be sure the bags were given without any reciprocal expectations.
“There’s nothing in or on the bags about Auburn Baptist Church,” she said. “We put a sticker on the bag that says, ‘You are loved,’ and that’s it. We don’t want anyone to feel obligated to do something for our church.”
Bevill said she sees the project as a practical way to “flesh out” her faith.
“It’s serving the people you love and the people around you,” she said. “They may not ever know Auburn Baptist Church gave them that, but they’ll know someone cares.”
Looking back, Bevill said she is humbled to see how a simple act of compassion has blossomed.
“It’s surreal that it started with us going to Walmart with a backpack on each shoulder,” she said. “It’s been awesome watching it grow and seeing what the Lord did with it.”