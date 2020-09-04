“I have no doubt in my mind that it’s a calling.”
That’s how Nick Weaver, Assistant Chief of the Amory Police Department, describes the work he’s been doing for the last 20 years.
The 42-year-old father of three started his law enforcement career in Houston, where he was raised. For the last 17 years, he has been with the Amory Police Department, and for the last year-and-a-half has served as its assistant chief.
Weaver said he sees no apparent contradiction between his work and his faith.
“Jesus said love your neighbor,” he said. “But he didn’t say you should encourage them to keep doing wrong. If you’re doing wrong, the most loving thing I can do is to inform you. I love my children enough to make them do right; otherwise they’ll end up somewhere they shouldn’t.”
Weaver said he sees mutual respect as paramount for maintaining good relations between law enforcement officers and the public they serve.
“I try to treat everyone with respect,” he said. “You run into people you don’t agree with, but I’m not here on earth to judge people. I just try to treat everyone with respect until they refuse to allow you to respect them.”
Weaver said it takes discernment to know how to read situations where things can, and sometimes do, turn violent.
“Being respectful doesn’t mean being weak,” he said. “Sometimes we have to stand up and use force. There are innocent people who can’t protect themselves, and it’s our job to protect them. Sometimes we have to go ‘hands-on’ if the need arises, but we always do everything we can to de-escalate.”
In a time when all law enforcement officers are under increased scrutiny, Weaver said it’s important to see beyond the uniform to the person wearing it.
“Cops are all human,” he said. “And just like everybody else, we have a job to do. Yes, there are some bad cops, just like there are some bad people in every line of work. But 99% of cops go into this field because they just want to help people, and they spend their whole career doing that.”
According to Weaver, the vast majority of police officers are even more concerned about “bad cops” than the general public.
“The 99% of good cops are a lot harder critics of the 1% of bad cops than the public,” he said. “They give us all a black eye. We walk around with a target on our backs anyway, and it doesn’t take but one bad incident to ruin it for the rest of us.”
Weaver said he sees himself and other law enforcement officers as standing on a “thin blue line.”
“You hear that phrase: the ‘thin blue line,’” he said. “That line stands between normal society and chaos. Law enforcement is that line, and without it chaos overtakes everything. We have to stand on that line.”
That same line also represents the responsibility each law enforcement officer has to use authority responsibly, Weaver said.
“Law enforcement officers have authority given to them,” he said. “There’s also a ‘line’ between having that authority and abusing it. You have to respect the authority that is given to you; you can’t take it lightly.”
Weaver said he relies on his faith to help him know how to interact with people one-on-one.
“Sometimes I can give you a break and sometimes I can’t,” he said. “You have to go by the law, but you also go on what you’re being called to do. I pray every day to be led in the direction God would want me to go.”
Weaver said he feels fortunate to live and work in a community where the relationship between the public and law enforcement is positive.
“We have an advantage being in a smaller community,” he said. “We work in a good area and we have an overwhelmingly positive relationship with the community.”
Weaver said he and the department he represents want to further that sense of community.
“Policemen want to be a positive influence in the community,” he said. “Getting to know them as people, just having positive interactions with them, goes a long way.”