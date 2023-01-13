djr-2023-01-13-rel-jay-white-arp1

Jay White is senior pastor at East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo. He preached his first sermon there on Christmas Day.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Jay White stood behind the pulpit to deliver his first sermon as senior pastor at East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo on Christmas Day.

