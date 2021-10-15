TUPELO • For the last five years, Kelly Winter has been a physical therapist at Beyond Therapy in Tupelo, where many of her young clients have special needs.
It’s a busy place, full of colorful, therapeutic play equipment and bustling with children. Winter and her fellow therapists spend their days working with children and their parents to provide occupational, physical, and speech therapy. But Winter said she doesn’t really think of it as work.
“We just get to play,” she said with a smile. “These kids have such worth and purpose. They make us better people.”
Winter and her husband also teach a special needs Sunday school class at Hope Church in Tupelo, where she and other volunteers will host “Let Your Light Shine,” a community festival celebrating children with special needs, on Oct. 23.
“We’ve already got about 85 kids signed up, along with about 200 volunteers,” she said. “We’ll have a hay ride, a hay maze, a costume contest, a cheer class, a touch-a-truck event and all kinds of games. We even have a motorcycle group coming, since lots of our kids love motorcycles.”
Winter said the event grew out of a desire to truly go “beyond therapy” and to make deeper connections with special needs children and their families.
“Our heart is to minister to the families,” she said. “And this is birthed out of that desire to minister.”
Misty Thompson is the clinic director at Beyond Therapy and the volunteer coordinator for Saturday’s event. Like Winter, Thompson said she sees her work as ministry.
“It’s so rewarding,” she said. “It’s the best. People ask, ‘Is it sad?’ But it’s not, because the children are so happy, and you get to help their families walk through so much.”
Regardless of their challenges, Thompson said all the children who come into the clinic can be assured of one unchanging factor.
“They all know they are loved,” she said. “They can sense when they are, and they know when they aren’t. Even a child with the most severe condition responds to a gentle touch and a familiar voice. It’s beautiful to watch them blossom as they receive that.”
Thompson said families with children with special needs are presented with a suite of challenges that go beyond caring for their child.
“Everything is more complicated,” Thompson said. “It can be anything — from managing a child with autism in a restaurant to dealing with a profound handicap. Most families have other non-special needs children, and it can be very difficult to do something together as a family.”
Thompson said she and other workers at Saturday’s event want to provide those families with a well-earned treat.
“Hopefully this allows them to do something together as a family where they won’t get looked at funny,” she said. “That can be really hard sometimes.”
Thompson said events like “Let Your Light Shine” send a message about why she and others do what they do.
“You have this desire to do so much more than treatment,” she said. “But it’s hard. When kids come into the clinic, we need to focus on the work. This event allows us to step to the next level and do what our hearts are telling us.”
Both Winter and Thompson want “Let Your Light Shine” to be a reflection of that desire.
“This is just the beginning,” Winter said. “We are forming a nonprofit called Shine, and we want to involve the whole community. We will have a broader impact that way.”
Thompson said the goal is to help families with special needs children to feel seen, supported and valued.
“We don’t want them to feel alone,” she said. “We want to step in and be the bridge.”