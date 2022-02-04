TUPELO • Beverly McAlilly was just 27 years old when she raised her baton for the first time at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
It was June 1984, and she was starting her new job as organist and choir director at the historic church on Main Street.
Now, 38 years later, she is about to hang up her choir robe for the last time. McAlilly, who turned 65 last November, will retire from her long tenure at FUMC on Feb. 27. The Pontotoc native said she counts herself lucky to have served in the same place for so long.
“I had no idea this would be where I would be able to live out my ministry and serve all these years,” she said. “It was just the right fit from the very beginning, and the longer I’ve stayed, the more it’s become home.”
After earning an undergraduate degree in organ performance from Millsaps, McAlilly served a church in Greenwood before moving to Nashville, where she earned a master’s degree in church music from Scarritt Graduate School. Fresh out of grad school, she applied for the job in Tupelo.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“When I left for grad school, I wasn’t sure I’d come back to Mississippi,” she said. “But I always said that if I did, Tupelo would be a place I’d like to work. It’s near my home in Pontotoc, and it’s a friendly, small town with some big town amenities.”
It might have been amenities that drew her to Tupelo, but it’s the human connections formed along the way that have kept her here, McAlilly said.
“You find someplace and it becomes home,” she said. “It’s all about relationships. I’ve ‘matured’ with a lot of these people, and some of them who were born while I was here are now singing in my choir.”
Those relationships have been just as valuable to the members of her choirs over the years, McAlilly said.
“They come here to sing and to serve,” she said. “But they’ve got to have a good time. They don’t want you to beat them down. The relationships are what it’s all about.”
Leading groups of unpaid volunteers requires a skill set one of McAlilly’s former employers recognized in her early in her career.
“I was working as an interim at a church in Nashville,” she said. “My boss described me as ‘pleasantly bossy.’ I hope I’ve continued to be pleasantly bossy over the years.”
McAlilly first floated the idea of her retirement three years ago, before COVID-19 and its variants changed church life as we know it. After many detours and delays, FUMC has found someone to fill McAlilly’s shoes, she said.
“God’s timing has worked through all of this,” she said. “We are very excited about the person who’s coming in April. His name is Dakota Hill, and he seems like the perfect match.”
McAlilly said FUMC’s recruit is imminently qualified.
“He’s young — 30-ish,” she said. “He has a master’s degree in choral conducting from Belmont University and he’s currently the organist and choir director at First United Methodist Church in Dyersburg, Tennessee.”
She’s more than happy to pass the baton, but McAlilly said she leaves her post with mixed feelings.
“Is it bittersweet?” she said. “Am I going to miss what I still love to do? Yes! I know it will be very strange to not always be thinking about what’s coming next, but I’m at peace with it.”
McAlilly said she has plans, both great and small, for her upcoming retirement.
“I’m going to enjoy traveling without always feeling restricted by time,” she said. “And I know it sounds mundane, but I’m looking forward to organizing my closets and getting my life organized, purging the things that have accumulated over the years.”
Visibly holding back tears, McAlilly pronounced a fond “benediction” over her flock.
“I have loved being a part of this church,” she said. “And for decades, I have been blessed by their love. My heart will always be with this church, and I hope for even greater things to come for them in the future.”