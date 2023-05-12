djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

He could not have been more than four years old. He stood in front of the lost-and-found desk at a large store, hardly able to reach the top of the desk, and there were traces of hastily wiped tears on his chubby face. He asked in a quavering voice, “Has any mothers been turned in this morning?”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

