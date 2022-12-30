djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A survey of new year’s resolutions that people are making reveals these results: Women: 1) Lose weight; 2) Be a better person; 3) Stop smoking. Men: 1) Stop smoking; 2) Spend less money; 3) Lose weight. One thing these two lists have in common is weight loss. Emerging from our annual feeding frenzy extending from Thanksgiving to Christmas, that’s a resolution that most of us should make.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

