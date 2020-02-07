A Ziggy cartoon showed Ziggy walking by a church message board in front of a church building. On the message board was an invitation that read: “Come in and altar your life.” That is a profound invitation. It gets at the heart of Christian worship. Worship is the “altaring” of our lives.
Worship began around an altar. The altar was the place of meeting between God and man. One of the things that sets man apart is that he is an altar-builder. Altars are symbols of faith and commitment. They are arrows pointing upward toward God. The trails of God’s people can be traced by their altars. At every significant crossroad, you can find them. Before they chose a direction, the people of God built their altars, and in the shadow of those altars they made their choices.
The smoke of the sacrifices from their altars was “well-pleasing” to God. The smoke from the sacrifice wafted its way toward Heaven where it was a sweet smell to Him. God loves the smoke of a sacrifice placed upon an altar.
“Altaring” has always been at the heart of our faith. Long after the altars of stone, wood, and metal were dismantled, altars remain important. They are places of encounter with God. The nature of the sacrifice has changed, however. Before offering other sacrifices upon our altars, we are to offer ourselves. Paul said, “Therefore, I urge you brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God – which is your spiritual worship” (Romans 12:1).
“Altaring” is at the heart of worship. Worship is not a program that we perform. It is not simply praising, praying, and preaching. It is “altaring.” It is placing our gifts, our desires, our hearts, our lives upon the altar before God. It is acknowledging His Lordship. It is making ourselves available to Him with no strings attached.
“Altaring” always leads to “alteration.” It is impossible to leave a place of genuine encounter with God unchanged. That change is an inward change which must soon find expression outwardly in what we say and do, in what our goals are, and in how we relate to God and to people around us. If no alteration of life takes place, it is unlikely that you have actually “altared” your life.
There has never been a feast without a sacrifice, and there has never been a celebration of the presence of God without an altar. My fellow altar-builders, I invite you to come and engage in the holy work of “altaration.” I invite you to come and altar/alter your life!