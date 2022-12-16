djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

At the first Christmas, the wise men came in search of Jesus. They asked, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him” (Matt. 2:2).

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

