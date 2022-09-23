djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Ventriloquism is an interesting form of entertainment. It usually consists of someone who appears to be carrying on a conversation with a “dummy.” When you see the ventriloquist in action, it’s the dummy who is usually getting the best lines.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

