When God put Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, He told them not to eat of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. You know the story. They were convinced, with the serpent’s urging, that the Father was keeping something good away from them – something that would enrich their lives. They could not rest until they had sampled the fruit. Mark Twain once suggested that God’s mistake was in forbidding Adam and Eve from eating the fruit of the tree. Instead, Twain said, “God should have put the serpent off limits to them, and they would have eaten it.”
We all have this tendency to do what the Father forbids. When I was small, my father was a dedicated coon hunter. When Fibber and Molly were pups, Daddy was very interested in teaching them to trail and tree a coon. So, one evening when he came in from work, he announced that he had gotten a coon from Markell Snell, who was a trapper, and that he had the coon in a sack in his truck. He added, just in passing, that we were not to fool with the coon.
Now, a coon in a sack is an irresistible attraction for a boy, regardless of his father’s warning. So, as soon as the coast was clear, I went out to the truck to see the coon. The problem was that the sack was made of burlap and you could not see the coon. All that you could see was what looked like a large lump in the end of the sack. How could I be sure that there was even a coon in the sack? If it was a coon, was it alive or dead? The longer I thought about it, the greater the temptation to do some investigating.
I finally decided that the best way to resolve the matter was to poke the lump with my finger. So, I sneaked up to the sack and gave the lump a good, stiff poke. When I did, the tow sack exploded. The coon was more alive than I had reckoned. He turned and bit me on the finger. Then the sack jumped about a foot off the ground before tumbling out of the truck and onto the ground.
I thought my finger had been amputated. I screamed at the sight of blood and the growls from inside the sack. My parents came running, and, fortunately, my mom’s sympathy for my wound helped cancel out my daddy’s anger over my disobeying his instructions to stay away from the coon.
Doing what the Father says has always been hard on us. But in the long run, we save ourselves a lot of grief by being obedient to His instructions.