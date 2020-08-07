“Denial” is not just the name of a river in Egypt. Denial is a river that runs its course through all of us. We often turn to it in the time of trouble.
I am somewhat of an expert on denial because I began practicing it at an early age. When I was about 4 years old, one thing I enjoyed was playing with my father’s level. My dad was a carpenter and had a toolbox full of interesting tools. None of the tools was more interesting to me than his level. It had little glass tubes behind circles of glass. In each of these little tubes, there was a bubble. I liked to turn the level this way and that and watch the bubbles move in the tubes.
My dad did not approve of my playing with his level, but that did not keep me from sneaking out to the tool shed and playing with it when I could. One day when I was playing with it, the unthinkable happened. Somehow, I broke one of those glass sections and the tubes inside it. I immediately put the level back into the toolbox and beat it for the house.
Later in the day, my dad discovered the broken level and confronted me about it. I denied having broken it. When asked who did break the level, I thought for a second and said, “The cat broke it.”
My family has never let me forget that denial, and they still bring it up at family gatherings. It has been a long time since I blamed the cat for breaking that level, but it still seems I can remember vividly his big, hairy paw coming down on the fragile glass and breaking it to pieces.
That is one thing about denial. If we are going to deny responsibility for something, we usually try to think of someone else to blame for it. Denial is followed by our entry into the blame game. When God confronted Adam about his sin in the Garden of Eden, Adam blamed the woman for it, Eve blamed the serpent, and the serpent blamed God for it by questioning God’s motive for ever putting the forbidden fruit off limits to Adam and Eve.
Since I first denied breaking that level, I have become much more sophisticated in the denials I come up with and the targets I choose for placing the blame. I am not alone. Confessing our sins and coming clean about our responsibility for them is difficult, but we never receive forgiveness until we do. We can’t make progress dealing with our faults and failures until we are willing to admit them and begin working on them.
“Denial” is not just a river in Egypt. It is a river that courses its way through all of us.