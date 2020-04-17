Fifty years ago, on a hot summer afternoon in southeast Texas, I turned my car onto a dirt road that led down a lane to the home Mr. R.S. Ponder. I was living in Burkeville, Texas, where I served as pastor of the Burkeville Baptist Church, and Mr. Ponder had been attending our services. The reason that I was making this visit was because of a tragedy that had occurred earlier in the week.
Mr. Ponder worked as a saw-filer at the big sawmill that was located nearby, and his son-in-law was a logger who cut and hauled logs to the mill. Early in the week, Mr. Ponder’s son-in-law had been cutting down a tree with a chainsaw. As he cut the tree down, it did not fall in the direction he thought it would fall. Instead, it fell on him, and he was killed when it did. He left behind him Mr. Ponder’s daughter to whom he was married and two small children.
I had ministered to the family at the time of the death, and now a few days later I was making a follow-up visit. I stopped my car in front of the house, knocked on the door, and Mr. Ponder invited me in. As we sat in the living room, we talked about the events of the week, and then he told me that he had written a letter that morning to some of his kinfolks who lived back in Alabama to tell them about the death of his son-in-law. He said that he began by writing, “Well, I don’t guess there is any good news anymore.”
That is the line that I have remembered these past 50 years – “Well, I don’t guess there is any good news anymore.” Sometimes, it certainly does not seem like it, especially in days like the ones in which we are living.
Every day brings news about the rising number of people who have been sickened by the coronavirus and the number of those who have been killed by it. Every day we have heard news about rising unemployment rates and falling economic output in our nation. Sometimes I want to say with Mr. Ponder, “I don’t guess there is any good news anymore.”
But then I hear about people who are risking their lives every day to care for those who are sick. I hear stories about those who continue to work long hours to supply our needs and keep our basic systems running. I hear about those who feed others and minister to many who are hurting. And then I preach on Easter Sunday about the power of the resurrection and the hope that it gives us. I share the Gospel – the good news. And I am thankful that, even in these difficult days, there is still some good news!