Longtime pastor Dr. James Flamming sat down beside a girl in an Army uniform when he boarded the plane.
During the course of the flight, they talked. She talked about her background, her church, and her Army experience. Dr. Flamming asked her, “Why did you join the Army?” She replied, “Because I was hungry for some discipline in my life.”
I am convinced that discipline is one of the great needs in our lives. When John the Baptist came preaching, Matthew said that it was the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy. It was “the voice of one crying in the wilderness.”
Strange thing about how John wound up in the wilderness. His parents didn’t live in the wilderness. In fact, his father was a priest who lived in a city in Judah and who ministered in Jerusalem. Everyone thought, since John had surrendered to preach, that he would do it in Jerusalem. No one expected him to wind up in the wilderness. Why he went, I’m not sure, but it may have been for the discipline of the wilderness. He roughed it out here, and in the process, he learned to fast, pray, and get in touch with God. Important lessons for us to learn.
I remember the first time I ever saw a football team run the “hook and ladder/lateral” play. In the late ‘70s, my wife Danielle and I were living in Newark, Texas, where I was pastor of First Baptist Church. The kids from our church attended Northwest High School, so one Friday night we attended one of their football games. It was a very competitive game. With about 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Northwest went ahead by five points. The opposing team got the ball back on the kickoff and returned it to their 30-yard line. With 10 seconds left in the game, the quarterback threw a hook pass to a wide receiver. As the defense collapsed on him, he lateralled the ball to a running back who was circling out of the backfield. The running back took the ball down the right sideline 70 yards and scored the winning touchdown with no time left on the clock.
You talk about a letdown! Why doesn’t a team run that play 20 times a game? You don’t run that play very often because a team can’t live on gimmick plays. If a team is going to win, it has to have the discipline to grind out four yards off-tackle on a regular basis.
And we can’t live off gimmicks in the church or in our Christian lives. Whether we are able to live the victorious Christian life or not is ultimately dependent upon how committed we are to the disciplines of the Christian life, prayer, the Word, and worship. May God give us the grace to be His disciplined people.