A large crowd had gathered for the elementary school graduation program. After the diplomas had been presented, one of the graduates stood to sing “Amazing Grace.” She was accompanied by a seven-piece school orchestra. The singer had a passable voice, but the young musicians played terribly off-key. The result was a musical “train wreck.”
During the painful rendition of the old hymn, one of the teachers noticed that a distinguished looking, white-haired guest had bowed his head and tears were running down his face. The teacher touched his arm and asked softly, “Are you a Christian?” The man replied, “No, I am a musician.”
I wonder if God ever weeps over us? I wonder if the difference between the way He wants us to live and the way we actually live is so great that His only response is tears?
I think so. Jesus had great hopes and dreams for the city of Jerusalem. He walked into that holy city on numerous occasions to share the good news of the kingdom. He envisioned many responding with warm hearts. Instead, He was only met by icy resistance.
When He came into Jerusalem for the final week of His life, He could not help but think of the difference between the way things were and the way they might have been. Luke wrote, “As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it” (Luke 19:41). Does Jesus ever weep over us?
James Moore said that he was once at a party when he sat down at the piano, flexed his two index fingers, and began to play “Chopsticks.” After a bit, a friend introduced a young lady to the group at the party and persuaded her to play the piano. She was so good that when she was through, everyone in the room responded with applause.
Moore said that he was struck by the difference between the way that he had played and the way that she had played. He had contented himself with using only two fingers and eight notes, whereas she used all her fingers and all the notes. He had settled for just a little musical knowledge; she had obviously committed her life to it. He said that, on a deeper lever, we tend to do that with our faith. We quit too early and settle for too little. We have a “Chopsticks” faith when we could have so much more.
Paul wrote to the Philippians about his deep disappointment over the lack of commitment by some in their midst. He said, “For, as I have often told you before and now say again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ” (Philippians 3:18).
How much difference is there between what we might be in Christ and what we are? Does Christ ever weep over us?