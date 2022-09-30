djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

When our son Blake was small, he attended a basketball camp held at our church gym under the direction of a local high school coach. During the week, the coach asked Blake, “Isn’t your father a minister?” Blake replied, “No, he’s a preacher.”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

