djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The sun began its slow journey northward last December. It reached the northern limits of its journey on June 21. That day of the sun’s northernmost advance, the summer solstice, is our longest day of the year. Since then, our time of daylight each day has slowly begun to shorten.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus