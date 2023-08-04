djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

David Ben Gurion served as the first Prime Minister of Israel from 1948 to 1953. During that period, he was asked what it would take to establish a new nation. He laughed and said, “All I need starts with the letter ‘A’ – A lot of planes, A lot of money, and A lot of people.”

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

