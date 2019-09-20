When I was growing up in Plainview, Louisiana, Mr. Billy Daniel had the finest storm house in our community. It was made of reinforced concrete and designed to withstand an F-5 tornado, although Mr. Billy had never heard that particular term used.
My father was always a little critical of people who had storm houses. He saw it as a sign of weakness. As proof of that, he often pointed to Mr. John Hadley Oxley who lived down the road from Mr. Billy. John Hadley didn’t have a very good storm house, but he spent most of the spring in it. He only came out on days when the sun was shining and there was no dark cloud on the horizon. I pretended to be as brave as my father, but whenever a dark cloud was approaching our house, I secretly wished that we had a storm house as good as Mr. Billy’s, or least as good as John Hadley’s.
Our adult fears may be different from our childhood fears, but fears dog our path throughout life. They consume enormous amounts of energy and often curtail the kind of fullness of life that God wants us to have.
Things that loom in the future seem so foreboding and threatening. When they actually arrive, they often are not nearly as difficult as we imagined they would be.
Fred Craddock told of spending time on the beach with his family one summer. He wrote, “It was fun to walk out into the waves. These waves would start toward us, high, angry, and threatening, but as they drew near, they began to giggle and fall down. By the time they reached us, they had rolled over, so we scratched their soft undersides, and they ran laughing back out to sea.” That’s the way our fears often do.
What we need in order to face our fears is faith. Faith is the antidote for fear. Fear exaggerates threats. Faith puts them into right perspective. The letters of “F-E-A-R” could be seen as an acrostic standing for “False Evidence Appearing Real.” On the other hand, the letters of “F-A-I-T-H” could be seen as an acrostic standing for “Forsaking All I Take Him.” When we take him, he helps us see things in their correct perspective.
Lloyd John Ogilvie once observed that the most common command in Scripture is “fear not.” He noted that there are 366 “fear not” verses in the bible – one for every day of the year, including an extra one for leap year. I haven’t counted the times “fear not” appears in the Bible, but I will take his word for it. I do know this – God cares about us and wants to help us when we are afraid. Why not claim your “fear not” for today?