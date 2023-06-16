djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A lot of gifts will be given to fathers on Father’s Day. One father was asked what he thought was the most common gift that is given to fathers on Father’s Day. He responded, “The bills from Mother’s Day.“

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

