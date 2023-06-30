djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

Keeping our balance while walking on a small wire a hundred feet off the ground would be something that most of us could not do. But there are also other things that challenge our sense of balance. How do we keep the books balanced between money coming in and money going out? How do we balance the time we spend on a career with the time we spend with our family? How do we balance the amount of energy that we spend on helping ourselves with helping others?

