djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A little girl was showing the bathroom scales in her home to her friend. Looking at the scales, the little friend asked, “What is it?” The girl said, “I’m not sure. All I know is that you stand on it, and it makes you real mad.”

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus