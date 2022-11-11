djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

A young man knocked on the door of a monastery with a large duck in his arms. His uncle, who happened to be one of the monks in the monastery, answered the knock. The nephew said to his uncle, “Here, Uncle, this is a gift for you and the others. Eat it in good health.” The uncle was very grateful. That night the duck was dressed and stuffed. The uncle and the other monks enjoyed a wonderful meal.

Newsletters

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you