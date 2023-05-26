djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

When a man saw his old friend who was a pastor, he asked him, “Well, what are you doing this week?” the pastor responded, “I’m doing what all preachers do. I’m getting ready for Sunday.” That is what preachers do.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

