Michaelangelo had a sculpture in mind. To create the sculpture, he needed a piece of marble. He was shown a piece of marble that he could use, but there was one problem. The piece of marble had already been rejected by several of the leading sculptors of his day. Michaelangelo was undeterred. He saw the possibilities in the block of marble that the others had not. He began working on the marble and crafted a masterpiece — his powerful, 18-foot sculpture of David, the great biblical king.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

