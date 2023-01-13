djr-2019-09-20-rel-lynn-jones-columnp1

The seed catalog arrived in the mail a few days ago, and it did wonders for my spirit. At this time of the year, when freezing temperatures have turned our yard into various shades of brown and gray, it’s great to see some color and to dream of growing flowers in our yard in a few months.

LYNN JONES is a retired pastor, supply preacher and author who lives in Oxford. He can be reached at kljones45@yahoo.com.

